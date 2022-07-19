ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child talks about being shot, need for end of gun violence

By Ken Lemon / Special to The Star
 4 days ago
A Shelby girl was 4 years old when a shot fired outside of her home almost took her life. Six years later, she returned to that house to plead for change.

Now, Aryanna Odoms is saddened to see how many children have become victims of gun violence.

Her family moved out of the house not long after that shooting in 2016, but she and her grandmother went back to it with reporter Ken Lemon for the first time. Ary’s family said they try avoid the house and the memories that come with it.

Back on May 23, 2016, about 50 shots were fired in the area of Toms Street. One went into the house and hit Ary in the back.

Today, she is still recovering in so many ways. What hurts her most now is seeing the stories of so many other minors shot. She knows firsthand how one shot can easily end or change lives.

“I get scared sometimes, like for other kids, not just myself,” Ary said.

“That shouldn’t happen to her. It shouldn’t happen to no child,” her grandmother said. “It needs to stop.”

Ary said she tries to forget what little she remembers from that night when she was shot in her small and large intestines.

The girl’s grandmother was with her during her recovery.

“If the bullet had went a little bit farther, she wouldn’t have made it,” said Bridget Smith, Odom’s grandmother.

“Constant pain. Had to learn how to walk,” Smith said. “We couldn’t eat, because she couldn’t eat.”

Ary had five surgeries by the time she finished first grade.

Ary becomes frightened when cars speed by like they did that night.

“I get scared,” Odom said. “I just look to make sure nobody’s hand is out the window and stuff.”

Ary is triggered when there is a crowd of people making noise, like at a recent event for students.

She grabbed her ears and her head, and she started shaking it,” Smith said.

What concerns her now is hearing more reports of children hurt or killed by gunfire.

Earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data that showed guns were the No. 1 killer of children and adolescents in the U.S. in 2020.

Local law enforcement said they are seeing younger shooting victims.

Recently, a four-month-old infant and his father were shot and killed in Monroe. A 16-year-old was shot and killed in the Steele Creek community of Charlotte. A 17-year-old driver was killed in west Charlotte. A 13-year-old was wounded by shots that went into her family’s apartment in Cabarrus County.

Ary is standing up to her fears to make a simple plea for change.

“Put the guns down and stop the violence,” she said.

Ary and her grandmother said juvenile shootings hit home for them again late last year.

Skyteria Poston, a 16-year-old who was a close friend of the family, was shot in the front yard of her family’s home and died on the steps trying to get inside to get help.

IN THIS ARTICLE
