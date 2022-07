SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — When Eva smiles and plays in her favorite spot on her favorite hill, it is hard to remember how tough she has has it in her short life. Eva is a 3-year-old pit bull/mix; rescue workers at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter saved her from an inner-city kill list about a year ago and she's lived here ever since.

