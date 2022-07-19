Summer camp gives kids closer look at law enforcement work

Local children recently had the unique opportunity to learn how to lift fingerprints and see some of the techniques and tools law enforcement officers use while on the job.

Around 14 to 15 kids participated in the week-long summer Cop Camp last week, which is hosted each year by Shelby Police Department for children between the ages of 8 and 13 years old.

“The biggest thing that we’re after is to relate to these kids and let them see us outside our normal duties,” said Lt. Chris Flowers with Shelby Police Department. “It’s an opportunity to see us on a personal level so they understand that we’re just like them.”

Flowers said they keep things fun with field trips and afternoons swimming at the city park pool as well as folding in various law enforcement type activities.

“And we feed them well,” he said. “We go all out for them.”

He said a telecommunicator came out earlier in the week, and the kids participated in a mock emergency call and drove to the scene on golf carts.

“They loved that,” Flowers said.

Thursday morning Shelby detectives talked to the kids about fingerprints and taught them how to lift their own prints from a glass pane. Campers then had the chance to see some of the tools investigators use.

At the end of the week, Flowers said they have a cookout for participants and their families and hold a graduation ceremony. Each child is then presented with a certificate from the police department.

Cameron Parker said this is his first time participating in Cop Camp, and his favorite part was swimming and getting to play with the other kids. He said he liked learning how to do fingerprinting, something he had never seen before.

Jurzi Hallman said it is also her first year, and she liked riding the golf carts.

“It was cool,” she said.

