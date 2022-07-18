ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

Lebanon inmate on work crew duty makes a run for it

By MID-VALLEY MEDIA
Lebanon-Express
 4 days ago

A Lebanon man in custody of the Department of Corrections escaped from a work crew van Monday afternoon, July 18. According to a news release from DOC, Jay Boyd Marsh, 57, escaped custody while being transported back to Santiam Correctional Institution from a work crew assignment. While the van was stopped...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Lebanon-Express

Lebanon man back in custody after escape from work crew

A Lebanon man who escaped Department of Corrections custody from a work crew Monday, July 18 has been arrested. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jay Boyd Marsh, 57, at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, according to a news release for DOC. Marsh initially escaped custody while being transported...
LEBANON, OR
oregontoday.net

Linn Co. Drug Dealer Sentenced, July 22

EUGENE, Ore.—A Linn County, Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today after he sold methamphetamine and a firearm to an undercover federal agent while on federal supervised release for a previous conviction. Roger Lee Bishop, 56, a resident of Sweet Home, Oregon, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release. According to court documents, in August 2019, law enforcement learned that Bishop, a convicted felon, was trafficking methamphetamine in Linn County and had access to firearms. On or about September 12, 2019, an undercover federal agent arranged to meet Mr. Bishop and an accomplice at a hotel in Corvallis, Oregon to purchase methamphetamine. Once Mr. Bishop entered the hotel room, he proceeded to sell approximately four ounces of methamphetamine to the agent. Following the drug sale, Bishop offered and sold a handgun to the agent for $150. On October 30, 2019, Bishop and his accomplice were arrested following a traffic stop as part of a joint local and federal law enforcement operation. On October 24, 2019, Bishop was charged by criminal complaint with distributing methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Later, on February 18, 2021, a federal grand jury in Eugene indicted Bishop on the same charges. On March 24, 2022, Bishop pleaded guilty to both charges. This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) with assistance from the Philomath Police Department, the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (LINE), and the Sweet Home Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney William M. McLaren prosecuted the case. This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
LINN COUNTY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Shockey charges include DUII and reckless driving

A Sweet Home man was rescued and his young passenger suffered serious injuries Friday evening, July 15, after his commercial motor vehicle crashed down an embankment along Highway 20 near Sweet Home. The Oregon State Police reported they are investigating possible driver impairment in the incident, which was reported shortly...
SWEET HOME, OR
kezi.com

Eugene woman arrested after trying to grab officer’s gun, police say

EUGENE, Ore. – A woman who stole a work truck and fought with a police officer was arrested yesterday, Eugene police say. The Eugene Police Department says in the afternoon of July 21, a Les Schwab work truck was stolen from east 16th Street and Patterson Street. The EPD said that later that same day, at about 4:30 p.m., an officer spotted the truck on Floral Hill Drive and went to pull it over.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Woman dies in custody at Marion County Jail

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died in custody at the Marion County Jail, Monday night. Jody Cunnington, age 36, was found unresponsive in her cell after an apparent medical emergency just after 11:30 p.m., according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began CPR and called for an ambulance. Cunnington was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
MARION COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Road Rage from the Coast, July 21

Investigators are updating the description of the suspect vehicle as well as releasing a third photo. The vehicle is believed to be a BMW 3 Series with a body style similar to a 2006. We are releasing the name of the victims in this case. The deceased male victim was identified as Dennis Gerard Anderson (45). The passenger in his car was identified as Brandy Dawn Goldsbury (46). Original release – On July 13, 2022, at approximately 9:00 P.M. OSP responded to Hwy 18 milepost 15 in Polk County to a report of a shooting. Preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was the result of a suspected road rage incident, in which the victim pulled over and stopped to let the suspect vehicle pass. The suspect vehicle stopped next to the victim, the victim got out of his car, and multiple shots were fired from the suspect vehicle. The shots are reported to be fired by the passenger of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle then left the scene. The victim was declared dead at the scene. A passenger in the car was not injured. The passenger described the suspect vehicle and the passenger of the suspect vehicle. The description of the car is a black car with a round emblem on the hood. The description of the passenger in the suspect car was a younger male, less than 25 years old, medium complexion, and small in stature with short dark hair. Officers from multiple agencies responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspect’s vehicle. One individual matching the description was detained, interviewed, and eventually released. OSP Detectives are urging anyone with information about this case to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22177525. This is an ongoing investigation. OSP Detectives are being assisted by Detectives from the Polk County Major Crimes Team.
POLK COUNTY, OR
KGW

Woman found shot to death in Salem car

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police launched an investigation on Thursday after discovering a woman shot to death inside of a vehicle early that morning. According to the Salem Police Department, patrol officers responded around 6:45 a.m. to a welfare check request in the 3300 block of Portland Road Northeast.
SALEM, OR
KOIN 6 News

Prisoner jumps out of work crew van in Lebanon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A prisoner on a work crew jumped out of the transport van on its way back to Santiam Correctional Institute and remains on the loose at this time. Jay Boyd Marsh, who is imprisoned for the unauthorized use of a vehicle, was working on an ODOT crew when the van pulled up at a stop light at Berry and Main streets in Lebanon at 2:46 p.m., the Oregon Department of Corrections said.
LEBANON, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

kezi.com

Burglar captured with community assistance

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A string of calls and reports from local community members helped lead to the arrest of a man suspected in a burglary on Summit Boulevard yesterday, Springfield police said. The Springfield Police Department says that at about 1:20 p.m. on July 19, officers responded to a reported...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

philomathnews.com

Three cars involved in Main Street crash Wednesday

A three-car crash that occurred early Wednesday afternoon resulted in no injuries, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Capt. Rich Saalsaa, public information officer, said Fire & Rescue was dispatched at 12:11 p.m. to the crash on Main Street just west of Landmark Drive. Saalsaa said a lot of fluid ended up on the ground from the incident and a cleanup was required. During the operation, officials had to close westbound Main Street for approximately 30 minutes.
PHILOMATH, OR
kezi.com

Police ask for help identifying threatening suspect in bookstore thefts

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for help finding a person suspected in multiple thefts. Eugene police say the suspect has been stealing items from a local bookstore. They add that the suspect recently threatened to use a weapon while committing his crimes. Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 20s with average height and build, reddish hair, full sideburns and a short, scruffy beard.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Woman’s body found in vehicle in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A woman’s body was found in a vehicle parked in Salem on Thursday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area after a 911 call and arrived at the scene in the 3300 block of Portland Road Northeast. Detectives were in the early stages of the...
SALEM, OR
hh-today.com

Sorry, but the Cox Creek bridge again

I blew it in the video on the Cox Creek railroad bridge replacement that was featured in the story that ran here on July 18, before I killed it. As you can see, the timber trestle across the creek and path is still very much in place, contrary to what I said on that video and in the text.
ALBANY, OR
oregontoday.net

Commercial Vehicle Crash, Hwy. 20, Linn Co., July 19

On Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 5:59 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 milepost 33 near Sweet Home. A Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) was west on Highway 20 when it left the roadway, crashing down a steep embankment on the north side of the road coming to rest near the Santiam River. The driver, Timothy Wade Shockey (41) of Sweet Home, was rescued and transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. His juvenile passenger was seriously injured in the crash and transported by life flight to a Portland hospital. The driver of the CMV displayed signs of impairment. OSP is continuing the investigation. The vehicle was recovered the next day, July 16, 2022. OSP was assisted on the scene by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Sweet Home Fire, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
SWEET HOME, OR
kezi.com

RV fire damages two homes in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire put out a house fire on Haig Street in Eugene that was also threatening nearby trees earlier today. Eugene Springfield Fire responded to the fire at about 1:30 p.m. today, July 20. Officials say crews arrived to find an RV completely engulfed in a fire that was beginning to spread to two homes and nearby trees. Despite the fire’s spread, officials say firefighters were able to contain it shortly after showing up, and had the fire entirely extinguished a few minutes later.
EUGENE, OR

