Wes Moore has won the Maryland Democratic gubernatorial primary, emerging from a crowded field to become the favorite to win the state in November. Moore, an author and nonprofit executive, beat out a field that included a pair of Obama-era Cabinet secretaries and a statewide elected official. Tom Perez, the former chair of the Democratic National Committee and the labor secretary in the Obama administration, was in second place behind Moore when the Associated Press called the race late Friday.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 32 MINUTES AGO