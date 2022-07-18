1 killed in crash near Bixby Bridge: CHP

A 27-year-old was struck and killed by two vehicles in north Salinas, Tuesday night. (Video Player: KSBW 8 Top Stories - July 20) According to the Salinas Police Department, a man was walking on E. Laurel Drive, near Natividad Road, when he was struck by a minivan before being hit by a dark-colored sedan.
(BCN) — A Felton man died on Sunday in the Santa Cruz area after his vehicle hit a power pole and a tree on State Route 9, the California Highway Patrol has announced. Dylan Charette, 31, was driving a Toyota Tacoma southbound on SR-9 north of California Drive early Sunday morning when for some unknown reason his car veered off the road, hit a power pole, then continued off the roadway and overturned down a dirt embankment where it hit a tree.
AROMAS, Calif. — Cal Fire continues to work on a wildfire burning east of Aromas that has forced evacuations and road closures. At 3 p.m. most evacuation orders were downgraded to evacuation warnings. The Anzar Fire broke out at 3:21 p.m. Thursday in the area of Anzar Road near...
SALINAS, Calif. — The Reno, Nevada, man charged in the 1983 killing of 5-year-old Anne Pham of Seaside is now in Monterey County Jail. Robert John Lanoue, of Reno, Nevada, was charged this month in the killing of Anne Pham. Pham disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class at Highland Elementary School in Seaside, California, on Jan. 21, 1982. Her body was found two days later in the former Fort Ord.
Seaside Police have a portion of the Food Corner Market taped up along Noche Buena and San Pablo after a shooting Wednesday night.
SALINAS, Calif. — The California Department of Justice identified the man shot and killed by Salinas police officers on the night of July 13. (Video Player: Previous Coverage) Officials identified Curtis Dale Barnett as the decedent a week after the deadly shooting. Police shot and killed Barnett after responding...
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are searching for two people allegedly involved in a robbery and assault in downtown Wednesday morning. The victim was beaten unconscious, and their property was stolen, said police. People with information should call Hollister Police at 831-636-4331.
KING CITY, Calif. — Update: Highway 101 has reopened. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Northbound Highway 101 was closed near King City Wednesday...
WATSONVILLE—Watsonville Police Department is facing criticism after a video was posted to social media showing one of its officers repeatedly punching a man during an arrest on Tuesday night. In an 11-second video that was posted to multiple social media platforms this week, Antonio Zepeda, 39, can be seen...
SOLEDAD, Calif. — A corrections officer at Correctional Training Facility in Soledad has been arrested for alleged child molestations. According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, two victims reported to deputies that they had been molested as minors by Jose Miguel Andrade Ibarra. Andrade Ibarra used to live in Greenfield.
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- "My son was murdered in his underwear by an intruder that he considered a friend," echoed Javier Mora Jr.'s father during a vigil on Sunday outside his home where six days prior, his son "Jumby" was taken from him on Homestead Avenue. Dozens of friends and neighbors...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The man last seen with Kristin Smart, the college freshman who vanished from a California campus 25 years ago, is on trial more than a year after he was arrested on a murder charge along with his father, who is accused of helping hide her body.
The Kristin Smart murder trial resumed in Monterey County on Thursday, following an unexpected two-day delay. Paul Flores is accused of killing the Stockton woman after a party in 1996 while the two were freshmen at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. His father Ruben Flores is accused of helping his son hide her body. Both men have pleaded not guilty.
HOLLISTER, Calif. — In light of recent school shootings across the country, districts on the Central Coast are taking action. Hollister High School announced they will be adding about 20 new security cameras to their campus. The campus already had about 80, so the new cameras bring the total up to about 100.
SALINAS, Calif. — People from all over the country flock to Salinas to participate in the California Rodeo Salinas. It's one of the top 10 professional rodeos in the country and the largest in California. "Our mission is to preserve and promote the traditions of the West while giving...
MONTEREY, Calif. — Rising ocean temperatures and a change in sea urchin behavior are threatening kelp forests in Northern California. "Kelp are what we call a foundation species. They support the habitat and food for all the animals that live in this ecosystem," marine ecologist Josh Smith said. For...
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JULY 16, 2022, at 2:12 p.m.- The man accused of killing Javier Mora Jr. outside his family's home on Homestead Avenue Monday has been charged with second-degree murder, according to the Monterey County Inmate Log. Murder suspect Angel Odon Herrera's bail is set at $2,070,000, and he had an arraignment hearing
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Themonarch butterfly was classified as an endangered species by international conservations, Thursday, and is now one step closer to extinction. Over the past decade, the population has dropped between 22% to 72% globally. Monarchs east of the Rocky Mountain declined by 84% from 1996 to 2014. In the West, the population plummeted by 99.9%.
