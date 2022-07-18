ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

1 killed in crash near Bixby Bridge: CHP

By Josh Copitch
KSBW.com
 4 days ago

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — One person was killed in a crash near Bixby Bridge, Monday...

www.ksbw.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSBW.com

27-year-old struck and killed in north Salinas by two vehicles

A 27-year-old was struck and killed by two vehicles in north Salinas, Tuesday night. (Video Player: KSBW 8 Top Stories - July 20) According to the Salinas Police Department, a man was walking on E. Laurel Drive, near Natividad Road, when he was struck by a minivan before being hit by a dark-colored sedan.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies in solo crash on Sunday near Santa Cruz

(BCN) — A Felton man died on Sunday in the Santa Cruz area after his vehicle hit a power pole and a tree on State Route 9, the California Highway Patrol has announced. Dylan Charette, 31, was driving a Toyota Tacoma southbound on SR-9 north of California Drive early Sunday morning when for some unknown reason his car veered off the road, hit a power pole, then continued off the roadway and overturned down a dirt embankment where it hit a tree.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two vehicles hit and kill 27-year-old man in north Salinas, one vehicle leaves the scene

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian crash on East Laurel Drive near Bolero Avenue that occurred on Tuesday night. Officers said at 10:10 p.m., they arrived and found a 27-year-old victim dead on the scene. The victim was walking northbound across East Laurel Drive between Bolero Avenue The post Two vehicles hit and kill 27-year-old man in north Salinas, one vehicle leaves the scene appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Monterey County, CA
Accidents
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KSBW.com

Cold Case: Anne Pham's accused killer extradited to Monterey County

SALINAS, Calif. — The Reno, Nevada, man charged in the 1983 killing of 5-year-old Anne Pham of Seaside is now in Monterey County Jail. Robert John Lanoue, of Reno, Nevada, was charged this month in the killing of Anne Pham. Pham disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class at Highland Elementary School in Seaside, California, on Jan. 21, 1982. Her body was found two days later in the former Fort Ord.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

California DOJ identifies man killed by Salinas police

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Department of Justice identified the man shot and killed by Salinas police officers on the night of July 13. (Video Player: Previous Coverage) Officials identified Curtis Dale Barnett as the decedent a week after the deadly shooting. Police shot and killed Barnett after responding...
SALINAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Chp#Traffic Control#One Way Traffic#Traffic Accident
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police looking for assault and robbery suspects

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are searching for two people allegedly involved in a robbery and assault in downtown Wednesday morning. The victim was beaten unconscious, and their property was stolen, said police. People with information should call Hollister Police at 831-636-4331. The post Hollister Police looking for assault and robbery suspects appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Northbound Highway 101 reopened near King City after hard closure

KING CITY, Calif. — Update: Highway 101 has reopened. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Northbound Highway 101 was closed near King City Wednesday...
KING CITY, CA
pajaronian.com

Video shows WPD officer repeatedly punching man during arrest

WATSONVILLE—Watsonville Police Department is facing criticism after a video was posted to social media showing one of its officers repeatedly punching a man during an arrest on Tuesday night. In an 11-second video that was posted to multiple social media platforms this week, Antonio Zepeda, 39, can be seen...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

CTF Soledad correction officer arrested for child molestation

SOLEDAD, Calif. — A corrections officer at Correctional Training Facility in Soledad has been arrested for alleged child molestations. According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, two victims reported to deputies that they had been molested as minors by Jose Miguel Andrade Ibarra. Andrade Ibarra used to live in Greenfield.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KSBW.com

Kristin Smart murder trial: Ruben Flores' defense delivers opening statement

The Kristin Smart murder trial resumed in Monterey County on Thursday, following an unexpected two-day delay. Paul Flores is accused of killing the Stockton woman after a party in 1996 while the two were freshmen at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. His father Ruben Flores is accused of helping his son hide her body. Both men have pleaded not guilty.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Hollister High School increases campus security camera count to near 100

HOLLISTER, Calif. — In light of recent school shootings across the country, districts on the Central Coast are taking action. Hollister High School announced they will be adding about 20 new security cameras to their campus. The campus already had about 80, so the new cameras bring the total up to about 100.
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

California Rodeo Salinas brings big economic impacts to Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — People from all over the country flock to Salinas to participate in the California Rodeo Salinas. It's one of the top 10 professional rodeos in the country and the largest in California. "Our mission is to preserve and promote the traditions of the West while giving...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Kelp forests threatened by rising sea temperatures

MONTEREY, Calif. — Rising ocean temperatures and a change in sea urchin behavior are threatening kelp forests in Northern California. "Kelp are what we call a foundation species. They support the habitat and food for all the animals that live in this ecosystem," marine ecologist Josh Smith said. For...
ENVIRONMENT
KION News Channel 5/46

Man accused of Homestead Avenue killing charged with second-degree murder

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JULY 16, 2022, at 2:12 p.m.- The man accused of killing Javier Mora Jr. outside his family's home on Homestead Avenue Monday has been charged with second-degree murder, according to the Monterey County Inmate Log. Murder suspect Angel Odon Herrera's bail is set at $2,070,000, and he had an arraignment hearing The post Man accused of Homestead Avenue killing charged with second-degree murder appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

How to help the monarch butterfly now that they're listed as endangered

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Themonarch butterfly was classified as an endangered species by international conservations, Thursday, and is now one step closer to extinction. Over the past decade, the population has dropped between 22% to 72% globally. Monarchs east of the Rocky Mountain declined by 84% from 1996 to 2014. In the West, the population plummeted by 99.9%.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy