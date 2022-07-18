1 killed in crash near Bixby Bridge: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The Reno, Nevada, man charged in the 1983 killing of 5-year-old Anne Pham of Seaside is now in Monterey County Jail. Robert John Lanoue, of Reno, Nevada, was charged this month in the killing of Anne Pham. Pham disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class at Highland Elementary School in Seaside, California, on Jan. 21, 1982. Her body was found two days later in the former Fort Ord.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO