Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5 Double Play' game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is abandoning plans for a major change to its Medicaid program's pharmacy benefits after federal health officials raised concerns. TennCare, Tennessee’s Medicaid program, said it will abandon a proposal to impose limits on some prescription drugs following pressure from the federal government. The state last year received approval from former President Donald Trump’s administration for a TennCare overhaul that included the change. Officials argued the overhaul could produce flexibility and savings that would then fuel additional health coverage offerings, including prescription drug limits aimed at rising costs.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO