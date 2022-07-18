Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

CADILLAC — The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post is hosting a Citizen’s Academy that starts on Aug. 3. “The eight-week academy will give citizens the opportunity to become familiar with the mission and operation of the MSP, understand the procedures troopers follow, increase their awareness of law enforcement’s role in the community, and get to know personnel at the Cadillac post,” reads a news release from the post.

CADILLAC, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO