Detroit, MI

Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

By The Associated Press
Huron Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's...

Huron Daily Tribune

Lottery State-by-State

06-08-09-14-17-19 (six, eight, nine, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen) (one, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen) (one, three, five, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one) Pick 3 Midday. 5-9-3 (five, nine, three) Pick 4 Midday. 4-1-1-8 (four, one, one, eight) SuperCash. 01-03-07-25-34-35, Doubler: N. (one, three,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

Michigan State Police Cadillac Post to host 8-week academy for the general public

CADILLAC — The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post is hosting a Citizen’s Academy that starts on Aug. 3. “The eight-week academy will give citizens the opportunity to become familiar with the mission and operation of the MSP, understand the procedures troopers follow, increase their awareness of law enforcement’s role in the community, and get to know personnel at the Cadillac post,” reads a news release from the post.
CADILLAC, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Local hunter works to keep coyote population in check

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTIES — The sound of distant howls carrying across a night breeze, a lack of pheasants and other birds, and dead livestock and pets are familiar sights and sounds for Michiganders who have dealt with the effects of a growing coyote population up close and personally.
MECOSTA, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Active COVID-19 cases hit 5-month high in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Active cases of COVID-19 hit their highest levels in West Virginia in five months Thursday. There were at least 3,221 ongoing cases in the state, the highest since 3,339 on Feb. 24, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard. Active cases statewide had plunged to 263 on April 4 after surpassing 21,000 in January.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Huron Daily Tribune

2 pilots die after firefighting helicopter crashes in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Both pilots of a firefighting helicopter that crashed in Idaho have died, the U.S. Forest Service said Friday. Mary Cernicek with the Salmon-Challis National Forest said Thomas Hayes, 41, of Post Falls, Idaho, and Jared Bird, 36, of Anchorage, Alaska, died from injuries they sustained when their CH-47D Series “Chinook” crashed in the Salmon River about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
POST FALLS, ID
Huron Daily Tribune

4 arraigned on multiple narcotics charges in Beulah drug bust

BEULAH — On Sunday, four northern Michigan residents were arraigned on drug charges after two narcotics teams learned of a possible drug deal in Beulah. According to a Michigan State Police news release issued on Thursday morning, detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team and Straits Area Narcotics Team identified a location in Beulah where a drug deal was expected to occur.
BEULAH, MI

