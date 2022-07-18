ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig James: Let go by Philly

 2 days ago

James was cut by the Eagles on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports....

The Spun

Photos Show What Leonard Fournette Looked Like At Practice

Leonard Fournette has some dieting to do ahead of the 2022 season. According to a report, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff is unhappy with the veteran running back's current weight. Fournette, the former LSU star, is reportedly up to 260 pounds this offseason. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s Chances Of An NFL Return Are Done For Good

The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
NFL
Yardbarker

ESPN: Broncos 'Went Wrong' by Re-Signing RB Melvin Gordon

It's tough to find much fault in what the Denver Broncos accomplished this offseason. Second-year general manager George Paton transformed the franchise from an NFL laughingstock into a must-see playoff contender — first by hiring head coach Nathaniel Hackett, then by acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson, with other marquee moves sandwiched in-between.
DENVER, CO
Aaron Wilson
Yardbarker

Why Eddie Jackson may be the biggest bust in Bears history

A bold statement, but Eddie Jackson may be the biggest bust in Bears history. In 2016 Jackson was a senior at Alabama and projected to be one of the top safeties in that years draft, until he broke his leg against Texas A&M. That put a major red flag on Jackson who may have been a first round pick. Instead he fell to the 4th round where the Bears took him with the 112th overall pick.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Jets Are Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Veteran

The New York Jets are reportedly bringing in some secondary help. Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Jets are set to sign former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Craig James. He's going to compete for a roster spot during training camp and the preseason. James was released by the Eagles...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Nine-time Pro Bowl OT Jason Peters: 'Whenever the opportunity comes, I am going to give it one more run at it'

“Whenever the opportunity comes, I’m going to give it one more run at it and try to get me another ring, or pass on some knowledge to these young kids, up and coming,” Peters said on SiriusXM Radio, via Pro Football Talk. “But I don’t have a time frame on when I’m going to get signed. You know, last year, it was two-and-a-half weeks into training camp. So whenever the time comes, I’ll be ready.”
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Nate Stanley: Cut by Minnesota

The Vikings waived Stanley (undisclosed) on Tuesday. Stanley's dismissal leaves Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond as the quarterbacks left on Minnesota's offseason roster. As a rookie seventh-round draft pick in 2020, Stanley spent his first professional season on Minnesota's practice squad. He resided on the Vikings' injured reserve list for the entirety of the 2021 campaign.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Bowl OT Jason Peters 'staying in shape' with hopes to play in 2022

The 40-year-old could join Andrew Whitworth as the lone blindside blocker to start at that age if he lands a contract. He made it clear that he saw playing into his 40s as a realistic goal when stating his intention of suiting up in 2021. It was already well-known at that time, of course, that his days with the Philadelphia Eagles were over. It was in Philadelphia that Peters won his lone Super Bowl title, along with each of his two All-Pro nominations and seven of his nine consecutive Pro Bowl invitations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Robbie Gould Makes His Opinion On Trey Lance Extremely Clear

Trey Lance is heading into his second NFL season, but it is expected to be his first as the 49ers' full-time starter. In contrast, San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould is entering his 18th professional campaign. He's been around over a dozen different starting quarterbacks during that time, some more successful than others.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Strikes deal with Dallas

Hardy signed a three-year, $4.76 million contract with Dallas on July 6, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. The 6-foot-4 guard, who was selected with the 37th overall pick in June's draft, signed his deal before joining the Mavericks' entry for the Las Vegas Summer League. Over his five appearances in Las Vegas, Hardy averaged 15.0 points (on 34.7 percent shooting from the field), 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 29.5 minutes per contest. As a rookie second-round pick who bypassed college to play with the G League Ignite last season, Hardy isn't expected to be an immediate rotation player for Dallas in 2022-23.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Eagles Release CB Craig James

The veteran has bounced on and off the Eagles’ roster the past few seasons. James, 26, originally signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The Vikings waived him with an injury settlement in September, but James re-signed with the team’s practice squad that October.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Jets Signing S Craig James

James, 26, originally signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The Vikings waived him with an injury settlement in September, but James re-signed with the team’s practice squad that October. The Vikings again waived James in August of 2019 and he signed onto the Eagles...
NFL
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Taylor (shoulder) from the restricted list Monday. Taylor was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Taylor missed three consecutive games with a right shoulder injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient healing time for Taylor, who could go on the 10-day injured list if he isn't available for the Royals' first game of the second half Friday against the Rays. Taylor, who has served as Kansas City's everyday center fielder this season, wrapped up the first half with a .264/.340/.385 slash line to go with five home runs, one stolen base, 26 runs and 24 RBI across 236 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

How can Vikings assistant HC Mike Pettine help against Packers?

One of the more underrated additions that the Minnesota Vikings made earlier this offseason was that of assistant head coach Mike Pettine. This move by Minnesota is significant because it will take a talented defense that is home to the likes of All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks, All-Pro safety Harrison Smith, All-Pro edge-rushers in Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter and future Hall of Fame cornerback Patrick Peterson to a whole new level. However, maybe the most underrated reason for why Pettine was a great addition is because he comes from archrivals in Green Bay and Chicago.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Steelers' starting QB job is Mitchell Trubisky's 'to lose'?

Those hoping to see any sign that the Pittsburgh Steelers will enter training camp planning to hold a legitimate quarterback competition between free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky, first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett and career backup Mason Rudolph should probably just move on. Earlier on Wednesday, Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review...
CBS Sports

Tigers' Garrett Hill: Getting spot start Thursday

The Tigers will promote Hill from Triple-A Toledo to start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Athletics in Oakland. A matchup with one of MLB's worst offenses in a favorable venue for pitchers looks like a good spot for Hill, but he'll have the misfortune of going head to head with the Athletics' staff ace, Frankie Montas (shoulder), who will take the mound for the first time since July 3. Before he was demoted to Toledo shortly before the All-Star break, Hill picked up two starts for Detroit and allowed seven earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four over 11 innings.
DETROIT, MI

