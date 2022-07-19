ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, PA

Animals seized from home of Northumberland County homicide suspects

By Melissa Farenish
 4 days ago
Watsontown, Pa. — At least 24 animals were seized from a Northumberland County residence last week after the occupants were arrested for a homicide from 2020.

The PSPCA assisted with retrieving 10 rabbits, five cats, six dogs, and three horses from the home at 415 Groover Road due to safety concerns with their continued care, according to Trooper Andrea Jacobs, public information officer for state police at Milton. The animals are being checked by a veterinarian and will be adopted out to new homes.

The owners, Dorothy M. Huffman, 44, and Thomas A. Huffman, 45, were arrested on July 13 for their alleged role in the beating death of 53-year-old Richard Leroy Jameson II in early 2020. State police allege the Huffmans, along with their nephew Kayden Koser, 17, participated in beating Jameson with a wooden paddle multiple times on the head and then burying him in the yard of the residence. Jameson had lived with the Huffmans at the time, according to state police.

The Huffmans and Koser remain in Northumberland County Prison as they await preliminary hearings set for 11 a.m. Aug. 3 at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl in Milton. All three have been charged with criminal homicide, felony aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

Last week, a woman contacted state police and told them about the alleged violent act that killed Jameson. The woman said she had been contacted by another woman who was a witness at the scene of the homicide, and who recounted the events that led to Jameson's death.

According to her statement, Jameson was beat so badly that he was bleeding form the head and had trouble walking down the hallway to the bathroom after that. He collapsed in the hallway, and then was moved into the living room where he was seated on the couch. The witness told police Jameson kept slumping over before eventually falling on the floor. Dorothy Huffman allegedly picked up Jameson's head, placed a pillow underneath it, and then slammed his head into the pillow, according to the affidavit.

Jameson died a short time later.

Thomas Huffman and Koser then wrapped Jameson's body in a comforter and carried him out into the woods behind the residence, the witness told police. She related she saw Thomas Huffman and Koser with shovels and flashlights. They allegedly told the witness that they buried Jameson at an area known as "the island," a portion of land northwest of the residence that is surrounded by cornfields.

The witness allegedly told police she did not contact them at the time because she was afraid of being physically threatened.

The witness was brought to the police barracks for an interview on July 12. Dorothy Huffman and Koser were found in Williamsport a short time later and arrested.

Thomas Huffman was at the residence on Groover Road when police arrived with a search warrant. He reportedly led police to a heavily wooded area where he said Jameson was buried.

During a formal interview, Thomas Huffman admitted to striking Jameson several times with his fists and a wooden paddle-type object on the night of his death. Thomas Huffman also confessed to carrying Jameson's body and burying him with the help of Koser, according to court documents.

Dorothy Huffman also admitted to police that she struck Jameson during the assault and knew about his subsequent death and burial on her property.

