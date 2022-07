REDMOND, Wash. — BNBuilders confirms with KIRO 7 that three individuals were terminated recently for their alleged involvement in an incident at a construction site in Redmond, where a noose was found with a Black carpenter’s name on it. A company spokesperson also stated this was an ongoing investigation and they were still working with Redmond police on the matter. Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

REDMOND, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO