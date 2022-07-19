ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

7-19-22 groundbreaking held for new fdl blue line club girls locker room

 4 days ago

Groundbreaking ceremonies have been held for a new girls locker room at the Fond du Lac Blue Line Family Ice Center. CD Smith has been hired as the general contractor for the more than $700,000, 2800 square foot addition. The facility will include three female locker rooms…one for the WarBirds...

WFRV Local 5

Winners named at Fox Cities Junior Golf Championship

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – After two days on the course, several champions were named at the Fox Cities Junior Golf Championship on Wednesday. Carter Broten from De Pere took the top spot for the Boys 14-18 category after shooting a 36 on Tuesday and +4 on Wednesday for a final total of 76 strokes. He […]
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

New Name For Appleton Landmark

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Downtown Appleton’s Paper Valley hotel was officially renamed Wednesday to become the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley. The rebranding included updating 388 guestrooms and other areas of the hotel. This follows a multi-million-dollar refresh of the hotel after Hilton re-branded it from the former Red...
APPLETON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-22-22 fdl airport needs volunteers during eaa

As the EAA AirVenture gets underway in Oshkosh , the Fond du Lac County Airport is seeking volunteers to help with overflow aircraft for the event. Larry Wunsch is an EAA chairman at the Fond du Lac airport. “Parking of planes is done by volunteers and EAA Chapter members in Fond du Lac,” Wunsch told WFDL news. “The parking is sporadic now but on Sunday we start running shifts out there to park the planes on the grass and we also provide camping to the people that fly in.” The event starts Monday and runs through Sunday July 31.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Fond Du Lac, WI
Sports
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
seehafernews.com

The Lettermen to Perform at The Venue at Union Square in Manitowoc

The Lettermen are returning to Manitowoc this fall. The trio will be at The Venue at Union Square on October 28th. For more than 50 years, The Letterman has kept the meaning of harmony alive with their soft, romantic, harmonic blend of music which is as popular with their fans today as it was in 1961 when they recorded their first hit, “The Way You Look Tonight.”
MANITOWOC, WI
fox32chicago.com

Experimental airplane 'Breezy' the star of the show in Oshkosh

MONEE, Ill. - It's an airplane ride like no other, and now, the experimental aircraft named "Breezy" is set to star once again at the nation's biggest air show. Next week, more than 600,000 aviation fans will descend on Oshkosh, Wisconsin for the annual EAA Fly-In and once again, one of the stars of the show will be Breezy, created in the south suburbs more than 50 years ago.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

De Pere church and restaurant recover year after fire

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One year ago, the Chicago Street Pub and New Hope Methodist Church caught fire, but both places have found new spots in De Pere. The Chicago Street Pub is currently on Heritage Road in the Swan Club. Not all was lost for the restaurant. The bar tops, chairs, and much of the memorabilia survived. Even the roof was repurposed as a part of their bar counter.
DE PERE, WI
WNCY

Redevelopment Of The Menasha Canal

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What once was a power canal for two paper mills in Menasha will now serve as a kayaking course. The redevelopment of the Lawson Canal will be for more than just kayakers, though. “You can bring a kayak; you can bring a tube; you can...
MENASHA, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-22-22 fdl county fair

The Fond du Lac County Fair continues this weekend. Seether performs at the grandstand Friday night. The Fondy 5k and Kids Fun Run starts at 8am Saturday. The Astronomers perform at 6pm Saturday with Collective Soul and Switchfoot starting at 7:30pm. The Fair wraps up Sunday with a demolition derby that starts at 2pm. For a complete schedule you can log on to the Fond du Lac County Fair website.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
visitoshkosh.com

Family Friendly Restaurants in Oshkosh

There’s no shortage of great restaurants in Oshkosh. Finding a restaurant that every family member can enjoy can be challenging. No matter your child’s taste buds, there’s a restaurant for them in Oshkosh. Check out our suggestions for family-friendly restaurants in Oshkosh. Mineshaft. Let’s start with The...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Narin’s Thai Kitchen to close its doors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Narin’s Thai Kitchen restaurant in Green Bay is set to close after more than 2 years. While the eatery has had much success, a lack of staff made it too difficult for Narin’s to stay afloat. Phanthavasunt says, “I have to work...
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Proton therapy for cancer patients will soon be available in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE— In just about two years, Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin will be home to the first location where proton therapy will be available to Wisconsinites battling cancer. Dr. Christopher Schultz has been with Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin for 32 years. He now sits...
WISCONSIN STATE
wibqam.com

Chicago teenager dies after going underwater at Wisconsin campground

LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities responded to Smokey Hollow Campground after a 15-year-old from Chicago went underwater, and ended up dying. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on July 19 around 5:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came from the Smokey Hollow Campground. A child reportedly had gone underwater and not come back up. The incident happened in the swimming pond.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Grafton family gets up-close look at bobcat strolling through its backyard

GRAFTON — It was the ears that the Petersen family saw first, the distinctly pointy tufted ears of a bobcat wandering through their backyard on Lake Shore Road in Grafton Wednesday evening. One of the family’s dogs alerted the Petersens with a growl that wasn’t uncommon, considering their surroundings....
GRAFTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Stolen vehicle bought at Iola Car Show found in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle that was bought at the Iola Car Show and later reported as stolen, was found about 60 miles east in Green Bay. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on July 9 around 5:45 p.m. authorities were made aware of a reported stolen vehicle that was bought at the Iola Car Show. The vehicle was described as a black 1968 Ford Mustang with white C-Stripes.
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-22-22 walleye weekend raises more than a quarter of a million dollars for area non-profits

Fond du Lac Festivals says Walleye Weekend last month raised more than a quarter million dollars for area non profit organizations. Attendance at this year’s three-day event was estimated at 45,000, with over $250,000 raisesd for 36 area non-profits. Festival goers purchased more than 2300 pounds of walleye dinners and sandwiches, nearly 2700 pounds of cheese curds, and 51,000 cans of Budweiser products. Over 1900 fish were caught during the Merc Marine National Walleye Fishing tournament. “Many people don’t know the number of nonprofit organizations and volunteers that make up Walleye Weekend,” Pete Wilke, Executive Director of Fond du Lac Festivals said. “This year we partnered with 36 area nonprofit organizations and tallied over 1,000 volunteers with countless volunteer hours. All these nonprofits put the money raised back into the community and other worthy causes.”
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Grandparent drowns trying to get swimming tube in Waupaca County

MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee drowned at a pond in Waupaca County after he reportedly tried to get a swimming tube for his grandchildren. The Marion Police Department posted on Facebook about a drowning incident that happened at the swimming area at Lions Point Park. On July 19 around 3 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received about a man drowning in the Marion Mill Pond.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI

