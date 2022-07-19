7-19-22 groundbreaking held for new fdl blue line club girls locker room

As the EAA AirVenture gets underway in Oshkosh , the Fond du Lac County Airport is seeking volunteers to help with overflow aircraft for the event. Larry Wunsch is an EAA chairman at the Fond du Lac airport. “Parking of planes is done by volunteers and EAA Chapter members in Fond du Lac,” Wunsch told WFDL news. “The parking is sporadic now but on Sunday we start running shifts out there to park the planes on the grass and we also provide camping to the people that fly in.” The event starts Monday and runs through Sunday July 31.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO