ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayville, WI

7-19-22 city of mayville receives major grant to convert former high school into apartments

radioplusinfo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Mayville has been awarded a major grant to turn a former high school into...

www.radioplusinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Construction progresses on Sussex speculative industrial facility

SUSSEX — Developer Wangard Partners is constructing a speculative industrial facility in the Highlands Business Park in Sussex. Wangard began master-planning the business park in 2018 and has sold lots to Kwik Trip, Educators Credit Union, and most recently Adron Tool. The 150,002-square-foot building is being built by Hunzinger...
SUSSEX, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Brookfield commission OKs plans for BJ’s Restaurant

BROOKFIELD — BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse could replace the permanently closed TGI Fridays on Bluemound Road in Brookfield as plans to replace the existing building were approved by the Brookfield Plan Commission. The commission unanimously approved the plans for a single-story brick restaurant with outdoor seating and 96...
BROOKFIELD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Mayville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
radioplusinfo.com

7-21-22 major fdl intersection closed for several days

One of the busiest intersections in the city of Fond du Lac will be closed starting Thursday. Fond du Lac Public Works director Paul DeVries says the Highway 23 /Pioneer Road intersection will be closed for five days starting Thursday July 21 for concrete paving work. The project includes a a slotted, left-turn lane along with a dedicated westbound right turn lane.
FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-22-22 fdl airport needs volunteers during eaa

As the EAA AirVenture gets underway in Oshkosh , the Fond du Lac County Airport is seeking volunteers to help with overflow aircraft for the event. Larry Wunsch is an EAA chairman at the Fond du Lac airport. “Parking of planes is done by volunteers and EAA Chapter members in Fond du Lac,” Wunsch told WFDL news. “The parking is sporadic now but on Sunday we start running shifts out there to park the planes on the grass and we also provide camping to the people that fly in.” The event starts Monday and runs through Sunday July 31.
FOND DU LAC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Heart#Community Development#Red Brick#Mayville High School
radioplusinfo.com

7-22-22 walleye weekend raises more than a quarter of a million dollars for area non-profits

Fond du Lac Festivals says Walleye Weekend last month raised more than a quarter million dollars for area non profit organizations. Attendance at this year’s three-day event was estimated at 45,000, with over $250,000 raisesd for 36 area non-profits. Festival goers purchased more than 2300 pounds of walleye dinners and sandwiches, nearly 2700 pounds of cheese curds, and 51,000 cans of Budweiser products. Over 1900 fish were caught during the Merc Marine National Walleye Fishing tournament. “Many people don’t know the number of nonprofit organizations and volunteers that make up Walleye Weekend,” Pete Wilke, Executive Director of Fond du Lac Festivals said. “This year we partnered with 36 area nonprofit organizations and tallied over 1,000 volunteers with countless volunteer hours. All these nonprofits put the money raised back into the community and other worthy causes.”
FOND DU LAC, WI
whby.com

Appleton pizzeria owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion

GREEN BAY, Wis–The owner of an Appleton restaurant will spend six months in prison for tax evasion. Paul Vanderlinden is also sentenced in Green Bay Federal Court to a year on supervised release for Filing False Tax Returns and Failing to Collect and Pay Payroll Taxes. Vanderlinden was paying...
APPLETON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
wearegreenbay.com

Co-owner of Neenah business dispels myths on what caused building collapse

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A business in Neenah had a partial building collapse on Thursday, and the co-owner dismissed some false reports circulating on what the cause was. According to co-owner Karin Charles, there were multiple false reports of the cause of the roof collapse at Crucible Foundry. There were reports circulating of a heating unit collapsing through the roof as well as reports of a gas explosion.
NEENAH, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-21-22 fdl county board approves one to one squad program for sheriff’s office

The Fond du Lac County Board has approved a resolution authorizing the designation of nearly $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to implement what’s called a one to one Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office squad car program. The program permits deputies to take their assigned vehicles home with them during their off hours and prorvides limited personal use of the vehicles. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says even if deputies are off duty they would be able to respond at a moments notice.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-22-22 election education campaign planned for wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission is preparing to launch a statewide voter education campaign this fall that specifically targets high school students as well as the general public. The effort comes amid ongoing false claims made by former President Donald Trump and his supporters about how the 2020 election was run and its results. A memo prepared for a Friday meeting of the bipartisan commission says there is a need for a comprehensive education campaign given the “heightened public interest in election administration.” State election directors from across the country met in Madison this week where they discussed the need to confront election conspiracy theories and other lies head on.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

CapTel laying off hundreds of Wisconsin workers

MADISON, Wis. — CapTel, a company that provides phone captioning services for the deaf and those with hearing loss, is laying off hundreds of workers in southern Wisconsin. In a notice filed Wednesday with the state’s Department of Workforce Development, CapTel said it plans to permanently lay off 276 employees in Madison and Milwaukee. Twenty-eight of the workers are in...
MADISON, WI
whby.com

Resolution calls for Appleton vote on legalized recreational marijuana

APPLETON, WI –Appleton residents would have their say on legalization of marijuana in the state and locally this fall. Seven common council members introduce a resolution calling for an advisory referendum on November 8th on cannabis legalization. It would allow adults 21 and older to possess marijuana for personal use. It would also allow commercial regulation and tax of marijuana sales. Part of the resolution, as read by Appleton City Clerk Kami Lynch, says legalized marijuana would allow law enforcement to deal with more serious issues.
APPLETON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-22-22 fdl county fair

The Fond du Lac County Fair continues this weekend. Seether performs at the grandstand Friday night. The Fondy 5k and Kids Fun Run starts at 8am Saturday. The Astronomers perform at 6pm Saturday with Collective Soul and Switchfoot starting at 7:30pm. The Fair wraps up Sunday with a demolition derby that starts at 2pm. For a complete schedule you can log on to the Fond du Lac County Fair website.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy