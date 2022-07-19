MLB Home Run Derby results: Round-by-round scores [UPDATED LIVE]

There are reportedly at least five World Series contenders prepared to make offers for Washington Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto. The MLB trade deadline got much more interesting heading into the All-Star break when The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal broke the news that outfielder Juan Soto had turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer from the Washington Nationals, and that the team was open to trading him. Given that he is only 23-years-old and has a lengthy, bright future ahead of him, it is going to take a lot for the Nationals to willingly trade him, since he does not hit free agency until the end of the 2024 season. He has been linked to many teams, but who is willing to make the call to Washington’s front office to make an offer?

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO