MARYLAND- Make no doubt about it, gas prices are still high compared to this time a year ago. But as of late we have seen prices at the pump start to trend back down. Many drivers may be wondering why. It wasn't that long ago, that gas prices on Delmarva hit five dollars a gallon. Today average prices are about 75 cents cheaper than one month ago. Drivers are happy to see gas prices on the decline. Although prices are down, Don Cathcart is still finding ways to cope with prices higher than we are used to.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO