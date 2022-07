CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A state representative says he has a warning for anyone who threatens him or his team: He will report them to the state police. Rep. Wendell Gilliard says the threatening phone calls and Facebook messages came after he called for an assault rifle ban. He says he warned the other speakers at Wednesday’s news conference that they would most likely receive harsh messages. Right after it ended, he says the backlash began.

