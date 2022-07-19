ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, CA

One dead after being struck by BART train near Hayward, major delays

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fd9sF_0gkCbUL000

This story has been updated to reflect that one person has died from this incident.

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A person has died after being struck by a train Monday afternoon near the Hayward station, according to a tweet from Bay Area Rapid Transportation (BART).

KRON On is streaming now

BART stated that a person stepped onto the tracks around 3:50 p.m. in the afternoon on Monday before being struck. At this time, it is unclear why the person entered the tracks.

North Bay fire closes section of Hwy 101

Full service has since been restored for BART in the area, according to a tweet from BART. The incident caused major delays in the Berryessa Line in the Berryessa, Millbrae, and Richmond directions. For more details on the current service advisory, visit the BART website .

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Update: BART recovering from major delays on yellow line between Antioch, SFO

CONCORD -- BART passengers experienced major delays Friday morning on the Antioch line because of problems in two different locations along the line.The transit agency initially reported around 5:30 a.m. a power problem that was affecting service between the North Concord and Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre stations, with County Connection buses providing mutual aid during the service disruption.At about 5:50 a.m., BART officials said they were in the process of restoring normal service between the stations, but then 10 minutes after that reported a new problem, this one involving equipment in the Berkeley Hills Tunnel between the Orinda and Rockridge stations. Service was halted between the two stations and BART set up bus shuttles for riders in the meantime.While both problems eventually were resolved, at 7:42 a.m. BART reported 20-minute delays on the line in both directions because of the equipment problem in the Berkeley Hills.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

BART recovering from problem in Berkeley Hills Tunnel

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) – Bay Area Rapid Transit service has been restored between the Orinda and Rockridge stations early Friday, the agency stated. However, there is still a 10-minute delay on the Antioch line due to the earlier equipment problem in the Berkeley Hills Tunnel that shut down service for hours, according to a BART tweet at 8:16 a.m.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

No BART between North Concord, Pleasant Hill

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – There is a major delay on Bay Area Rapid Transit’s Antioch Line early Friday, according to the transit agency, and no service at all between the North Concord and Pleasant Hill stations as of 5:41 a.m. The reason is a power problem, BART...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
KRON4 News

Aircraft crashes in San Jose, one ‘seriously’ injured

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are responding to a report of a small aircraft crashing in San Jose on Friday. The crash happened at Karl Street and Ocala Avenue, near Reid-Hillview Airport at 7:12 p.m. The adult male pilot was hospitalized with serious injuries, SJPD said. No one else was injured. Power lines went […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hayward, CA
Sports
Local
California Accidents
Hayward, CA
Accidents
City
Hayward, CA
Hayward, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Millbrae, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

BART now stopping in West Oakland, Union City

(KRON) – In the third of a series of issues this morning, Bay Area Rapid Transit had announced trains would not be stopping in West Oakland and Union City for the time being, before abruptly resuming service to those stations. The reason? Two separate police activities. Trains will be passing both stations “until situations are […]
UNION CITY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Box Truck Crash on Interstate 880 in Fremont

The California Highway Patrol reported a box truck accident on I-880 in the Fremont area on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The collision took place at approximately 3:20 p.m. and occurred on southbound Interstate 880 at the eastbound State Route 262 connector. Details on the Box Truck Accident...
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

BART cites tweets about climate change after train derailment

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — BART blamed high temperatures for an incident in which a train partially went off the tracks in June. The final two cars of the 10-car train went off the tracks between the Pleasant Hill and Concord stations on June 21, disrupting service for several days. Temperatures were up to 100 degrees […]
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco Marathon road closures for Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The 45th San Francisco Marathon, which will circle the city Sunday, will result in several major road closures. The race includes options for a half-marathon, 10K, 5K, and an ultramarathon relay as a two or four-person team. 25,000 runners will be descending on the Embarcadero and will start the race at […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bart#Accident#Bay Fair#Nexstar Media Inc
Nationwide Report

Man killed after a motorcycle crash in Millbrae (Millbrae, CA)

Man killed after a motorcycle crash in Millbrae (Millbrae, CA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday night, a man lost his life following a single-vehicle accident in Millbrae. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash was reported just after 9:45 p.m. in the area of the Millbrae Avenue off-ramp from southbound Highway 101 [...]
MILLBRAE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Car Accident on I-680 and Auto Mall Parkway

The California Highway Patrol reported a car crash on I-680 and Auto Mall Parkway in the Fremont area on July 19, 2022. The motor vehicle accident took place at approximately 7:30 a.m. According to CHP traffic officers, the collision involved two vehicles described as a silver Ford-150 pickup truck and a black Acura RSX.
FREMONT, CA
Nationwide Report

Man killed after a single-car crash in Orinda (Orinda, CA)

Man killed after a single-car crash in Orinda (Orinda, CA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, a man lost his life following a single-vehicle accident in Orinda. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash was reported at 6:04 p.m. on the eastbound Highway 24, between Camino Pablo and the St. Stephens off-ramp [...]
ORINDA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

Severe traffic backup on SB I-280 at Cesar Chavez

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Southbound I-280 is backed up due to a crash in the area, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). The crash caused injuries and an overturned vehicle on southbound I-280 north of Cesar Chavez Street. The left and center lanes are currently blocked, and CHP advises drivers to avoid the area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Cargo of semi-truck strikes overpass in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — The cargo of a semi-truck struck an overpass in Berkeley Wednesday morning, according to Berkeley Police Officer Byron White’s Twitter. The cargo caused “significant damage” to the Gilman Street underpass of I-80, California Highway Patrol says. CHP is calling this incident a hit and run. A CHP incident log from earlier […]
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Family Raises Safety Concerns After Man Fatally Shot in Oakland's Little Saigon

The family of a man killed in Oakland's Little Saigon is calling for more police protection in the area while police work to solve the brutal murder of Patrick Fung. Video released by police earlier this week shows the rideshare and food delivery driver killed not far from his home near Little Saigon on Sunday morning. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects and hope the video will help track them down.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Coroner's inquest finds officer responsible in fatal Danville police shooting of Tyrell Wilson

MARTINEZ -- At a Contra Costa County coroner's inquest hearing Friday looking at the death of 33-year-old Tyrell Wilson in Danville last year, a jury found unanimously that Wilson's death came "at the hands of another person other than by accident."Wilson died in a shooting by former Danville Police Officer Andrew Hall on March 13, 2021, when Hall responded to reports of a man throwing rocks off the Sycamore Valley overpass onto Interstate Highway 680. At the intersection just east of the overpass, Hall confronted the 32-year-old Wilson. Hall's bodycam footage later showed Wilson was holding a folding knife.Hall shot...
DANVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy