Edmonds, WA

City launching Climate Action Plan with open house July 28

By Name
 4 days ago

The City of Edmonds is launching its Climate Action Plan to meet Edmonds’ climate goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, and the public is invited to learn more at an open house July...

City of Edmonds 2022 utility replacement project set to start July 25

Construction is expected to begin Monday, July 25 on the City of Edmonds 2022 utility replacement project. The effort is part of the city’s program to replace and upgrade existing water, sewer and storm lines. These are lines that are reaching the end of their useful service life, are undersized and unable to meet current requirements, or have other existing system deficiencies.
EDMONDS, WA
Scene in Edmonds: Bus stop snack

EDMONDS, WA
EDMONDS, WA
Help wanted: Restaurant writer for Southwest Snohomish County

Do you have a passion for — and knowledge of — food and restaurants? Do you want to cover the growing restaurant scene in Southwest Snohomish County? We are seeking a restaurant writer for My Neighborhood News Network of websites — My Edmonds News, Lynnwood Today and MLTnews.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
City
Edmonds, WA
Local
Washington Government
Edmonds, WA
Government
Edmonds Floretum Garden Club wins National Garden Clubs award

Edmonds Floretum Garden Club has been named the overall winner for civic beautification at the state, regional national levels by the National Garden Clubs, Inc. The club’s nomination form notes that Floretum has been instrumental in helping to beautify Edmonds since 1922. The club partners with the City of Edmonds Parks Department to assist with the city’s beautification program, which landscapes and maintains 26 city parks, 160 flower beds, 150 hanging baskets, 47 planting containers and multiple open spaces. Floretum volunteers assist by planting the hanging baskets and many of the corner beds and weeding several of the spaces as needed. Floretum also has floral float in the Edmonds Kind of 4th of July parade, in December makes wreaths and swags to sell locally and in May sponsors a popular plant sale.
EDMONDS, WA
Apricots, peaches, blueberries? So many tastes and colors at Edmonds Museum Summer Market

The summer harvests are in full swing at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market. You will find tasty apricots, apriums, peaches and, of course, cherries fresh from the farms of Collins Family, Martin Family and Rest Awhile Orchards. These delicious fruits are perfect for snacking on the hot days ahead. Schmidt Blueberries makes their return this Saturday with their first picking of tasty blueberries while Hayton Berries hopes to have more raspberries, blueberries and maybe even some tayberries. Add to that the fresh berries from Our Family Farm and Frog Song Farm, and you can choose the berries that call to your taste buds.
EDMONDS, WA
Andy Columbro: Owner of Edmonds’ Reliable Floor Coverings was an avid golfer

Andy passed away peacefully on July 17th at the age of 87. He was born in Seattle, a graduate of Garfield High School and attended Seattle University where he met the love of his life, Karen. They were married for 63 years until her death in 2020. They lived in Edmonds for over 60 years where they raised their 4 children.
EDMONDS, WA
#Climate Change#Greenhouse Gas#The Open House#The Climate Action Plan
Under the weather: Seasonal temperatures expected this weekend before possible heat wave next week

At this point in the summer, we’ve had a grand total of three days that hit a high temperature of 80 degrees or higher (according to data at Paine Field). All three of those days occurred almost a month ago with the heat wave that happened at the end of June. Since then, there have been two days just shy of hitting that threshold at the airport.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Time to register for the 2022 David Stern Memorial Golf Tournament

Time is running out to register for the Edmonds Police Foundation’s 2022 David Stern Memorial Golf Tournament, set for Monday, Aug. 22 at Harbour Pointe Golf Club in Mukilteo. There is an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $135 per person or $540 for a foursome. Proceeds benefit the...
EDMONDS, WA
Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame announces 2022 induction class

The Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Committee on Wednesday announced its 2022 Induction Class, which includes four athletes, two coaches, two sports contributors, and one team. The four athletes being inducted are:. Bianca Rowland, Volleyball. Rowland, of Lynnwood, attended King’s High School, where she was a three-time letter winner...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Edmonds motorcyclist injured after being struck on I-405 Tuesday

A 23-year-old Edmonds man was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle changing lanes on Interstate 405 near Bothell Tuesday, the Washington State Patrol said. The motorcycle was southbound on Interstate 405 around 12:30 p.m. when the vehicle, a...
EDMONDS, WA

