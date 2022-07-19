City launching Climate Action Plan with open house July 28

Edmonds Floretum Garden Club has been named the overall winner for civic beautification at the state, regional national levels by the National Garden Clubs, Inc. The club’s nomination form notes that Floretum has been instrumental in helping to beautify Edmonds since 1922. The club partners with the City of Edmonds Parks Department to assist with the city’s beautification program, which landscapes and maintains 26 city parks, 160 flower beds, 150 hanging baskets, 47 planting containers and multiple open spaces. Floretum volunteers assist by planting the hanging baskets and many of the corner beds and weeding several of the spaces as needed. Floretum also has floral float in the Edmonds Kind of 4th of July parade, in December makes wreaths and swags to sell locally and in May sponsors a popular plant sale.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO