Man breaks record with his nose, a peanut and a Colorado peak. Here’s his journey

On July 15, Bob Salem became the fourth person in history -- and the first in the 21st century -- to push a peanut up Pikes Peak with his nose, Colorado officials said. City of Manitou Springs Government

A Colorado Springs man pushed a peanut to the top of Pikes Peak with his nose.

And he wasn’t the first to do so.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on July 15, Bob Salem reached the summit of the 14,155-foot-tall mountain, Out There Colorado reported. He’s the first person in the 21st century to have completed the task, 9 News reported.

Salem broke previous records by completing the journey in just seven days, Colorado Public Radio reported. The previous record was eight days, according to the outlet.

Before starting the journey, Salem told KRDO that he was making the trek to commemorate Manitou Springs 150th anniversary of city life. He told the outlet that he’s “eccentrically challenged” and likes “the weird and strange,” drawing him to the unusual task.

“I don’t think I’m nuts,” Salem told the outlet.

To get the peanut up the mountain, Salem wore a CPAP mask with a spoon fastened to it, The Gazette reported.

In order to avoid the heat, Salem made much of the journey at night, Colorado Public Radio reported.

Once he reached the peak of the mountain, he was met with cheers and letters from Manitou Springs and Colorado Springs officials, according to The Denver Channel. A representative from the city of Manitou Springs also gifted him a jewelry box to keep the final peanut in, Colorado Public Radio reported.

Salem went through “a little over two dozen” peanuts during the journey, losing some along the way, The Gazette reported.

The City of Manitou Springs said Ulysses Baxte completed the feat in 1963. In 1976 and in 1976 Tom Miller broke Baxter’s record, reportedly pushing a peanut for five days, The Gazette reported. In 1928, another man, Bill Williams, made the same journey to win a bet and earn $500, according to The Denver Channel.