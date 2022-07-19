Cooling centers to open ahead of potential heat wave

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the first official heat wave of the summer possible this week, communities across Rhode Island are opening cooling centers for residents.

Temperatures are expected to top 90 degrees beginning Tuesday and lasting through the weekend.

In anticipation of extreme heat conditions, Providence is extending the city’s water park hours through Saturday.

The following water parks will be open from noon to 7 p.m. to help people cool down:

Al Carrington Water Park at Richardson Park

Billy Taylor Water Park

Sackett Street Water Park

Harriet & Sayles Water Park

General Street Water Park

George West Water Park

Fargnoli Water Park

Fox Point Water Park

Neutaconkanut Recreation Center Water Park

Wallace Street Park

Pastore Park

Joslin Recreation Center

Chad Brown Water Park

The city is also opening up its 10 designated cooling centers through Friday.

Other communities are also expected to open cooling centers throughout the extreme heat.

Full list of cooling centers around Rhode Island »

