Cooling centers to open ahead of potential heat wave

By Steven Matregrano
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the first official heat wave of the summer possible this week, communities across Rhode Island are opening cooling centers for residents.

Temperatures are expected to top 90 degrees beginning Tuesday and lasting through the weekend.

In anticipation of extreme heat conditions, Providence is extending the city’s water park hours through Saturday.

The following water parks will be open from noon to 7 p.m. to help people cool down:

  • Al Carrington Water Park at Richardson Park
  • Billy Taylor Water Park
  • Sackett Street Water Park
  • Harriet & Sayles Water Park
  • General Street Water Park
  • George West Water Park
  • Fargnoli Water Park
  • Fox Point Water Park
  • Neutaconkanut Recreation Center Water Park
  • Wallace Street Park
  • Pastore Park
  • Joslin Recreation Center
  • Chad Brown Water Park

The city is also opening up its 10 designated cooling centers through Friday.

Providence cooling center locations and hours

Other communities are also expected to open cooling centers throughout the extreme heat.

Full list of cooling centers around Rhode Island »

