ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects

By Evan Hatter
wymt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Officer are asking the public to...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Knox County man facing charges following foot chase

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is in trouble after police say he took off on foot after spotting a police car in Laurel County. Monday, deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling East Laurel Road looking for a suspect. When the deputy pulled into the driveway of a home, Daniel Edwards, 40, from Bimble, who was wanted on a parole violation warrant, spotted the cruiser and took off.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Man involved in Wayne County, Ky. crash arrested for making threats toward deputies

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pulaski County man is facing some serious charges following a crash in a neighboring county. Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office say around 9:40 Thursday night, one of their deputies responded to a report of a crash on Highway 790. When the deputy arrived at the scene and went to check on the driver, he found him pounding on the steering wheel with his fist.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Perry County Sheriff’s Office adds two cruisers to fleet

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office will eventually have two more cruisers to patrol the streets of Perry County after a recent investment. The sheriff’s office recently purchased two cruisers from the Fort Mitchell Police Department in Northern Kentucky. The Fort Mitchell mayor and police department decided to show some kindness by selling the cruisers to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office for only $4,000.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

RECORD NARCOTICS SEIZURE WITH FIVE ARRESTS RESULT FROM INCIDENT AT A TRUCK STOP OFF INTERSTATE 75 IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY

LONDON, KY (July 21, 2022) - Sheriff John Root is reporting that on Monday, July 18, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Interdiction Unit initiated an investigation that resulted in a seizure of approximately 1.25 pounds of crystal Methamphetamine, several hundred Fentanyl pills, small amounts of Cocaine, Heroin and Marijuana during a delivery to Laurel County.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Laurel County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Laurel County, KY
wtloam.com

UPDATE: 5 Arrested In Laurel County Sheriff’s Office’s Largest Meth Bust Ever

An update on a story we ran earlier this week: The undercover drug buy that led to a hostage situation in Laurel County has resulted in the arrests of five people and a huge amount of drugs seized. The drug buy happened off exit 49 on I-75 Monday. It later turned into a hostage situation involving three suspects. Lt. Chris Edwards said one of the suspects held the other two at gunpoint when authorities moved in. Justin Cooper, Travis Jefferson and Christopher Brown were arrested. All three are from Lexington. Deputies say they seized more than a pound of meth and several hundred pressed fentanyl pills. The sheriff’s office says more arrests were also made in connection with the case in Lexington. Investigators say they found a source of the supply at a home on Cambridge Drive. At that house, police say they found a large amount of drugs, including almost 44 pounds of meth, nearly five pounds of cocaine and 19,000 “dosage units” of pressed fentanyl. Two people were arrested at the house, Ariadna Lemus Fuentes of Lexington, and Jose Alberto Valles Espinoza, a Mexican national. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says it’s the largest meth bust in the history of the sheriff’s office. All five suspects are facing multiple state and federal charges.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested After Being Accused Of Stealing A Pickup Truck

A man out of Southern Kentucky was arrested over the weekend for accusations that he stole a pickup truck. Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home on Piney Grove Road after someone reported seeing a pickup truck they believed had potentially been stolen. Upon their arrival, deputies...
SOMERSET, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Muncy Mcqueen Road
q95fm.net

Standoff With Suspects Leads To Drug Bust

Five people were recently arrested in Laurel County with a large amount of drugs seized in the process. An undercover drug buy took place off of exit 49 on I-75 on Monday. According to officials, the situation quickly turned around as one suspect held the other two at gunpoint as officers moved in.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Five suspects arrested in large drug busts in Laurel and Fayette counties

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, five suspects were arrested in a record crystal meth seizure this week in Laurel and Fayette counties. The Sheriff’s Office says three of the suspects were arrested Monday in Laurel County after a reported hostage and standoff situation at the 49er Fuel Center off of I-75. Deputies say crystal meth, fentanyl pills, cocaine, heroin and marijuana were seized. According to The Sheriff’s Office, Justin Cooper, Travis Jefferson and Christopher Brown from Lexington were arrested at the scene.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Ky. man arrested on suspicion of stealing a truck

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested this past weekend, accused of stealing a pickup truck. Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Piney Grove Road after someone called in and said they spotted a pickup truck that was possibly stolen.
SOMERSET, KY
q95fm.net

Woman Arrested On Indictment Warrant For Drug Trafficking

A woman out of Pulaski County who was arrested last week, has been charged with drug trafficking. Just after midnight on Friday, July 15th, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled over a vehicle in which 48-year-old Karen Michelle Burton was a passenger. She was arrested on an outstanding indictment warrant for trafficking in a controlled substance.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wymt.com

Southern Ky. woman charged with drug trafficking

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman from Pulaski County was arrested late last week, and charged with drug trafficking. Just after midnight on Friday, July 15, deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a car in which 48-year-old Karen Michelle Burton was a passenger. Burton was then arrested on an outstanding indictment warrant for trafficking in a controlled substance - meth.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Possible Attempted Kidnapping In Laurel County

Just before 4:00 PM yesterday afternoon, the London-Laurel County Communications Center received a call concerning a possible attempted kidnapping on a trail near the Holly Bay Campground. An initial investigation indicated that a 10-year-old girl was walking along the trail when a man suddenly grabbed her by the arms and...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two arrested in Pulaski County drug investigation

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested on drug charges in Pulaski County recently. According to a post on the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a car left a house on Little Rock Run and ran a stop sign on July 14, leading to a traffic stop.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy