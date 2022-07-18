ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former LA deputy DA was attacked by same man who nearly blinded Kim Glass

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe troubled felon accused of almost blinding Olympian Kim Glass in Los Angeles previously attacked a prosecutor — who is blaming woke officials for allowing the “entirely predictable and preventable” violence. Irene Lee was a deputy district attorney in L.A. when Semeon Tesfamariam randomly attacked her...

The Independent

Two suspects arrested over 7-Eleven shootings in LA that left two dead

Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of robberies at 7-Elevens in Southern California that left two people dead and three more wounded. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and the police chiefs of Brea, Santa Ana, La Habra, and Riverside gathered for a press conference later on Friday evening to discuss the arrests of 20-year-old Malik Patt and 44-year-old Jason Payne, who Mr Spitzer said perpetrated a “reign of terror” in the region.
Meet Rafael Pérez, The Crooked LAPD Officer Who Stole Pounds Of Cocaine And Inspired ‘Training Day’

In 1998, Rafael Pérez was arrested for stealing $800,000 worth of cocaine and later took a plea deal and exposed the LAPD's Rampart scandal. Rafael Pérez should have protected the public by lawfully dismantling gangs. Instead, he and dozens of other officers in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Rampart Division ran the streets by shaking down gang members for drugs and money and stealing and fabricating police evidence.
Vice

Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation

Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
Kim Glass
The Independent

Parkland shooting - live: Killer Nikolas Cruz puts thumbs in ears as court hears shocking audio of massacre

Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is facing the penalty phase of the trial for his crimes.A former student at the school, Cruz was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history. He subsequently surrendered to police and pleaded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.Cruz was a member of the school's air rifle team who had been expelled...
Fox News

California dad who lost son to fentanyl overdose rips LA DA Gascon: His policies are 'killing people'

A California father who lost his son to a fentanyl overdose is calling out far-left Los Angeles DA George Gascon and his soft on crime policies as fentanyl deaths soar. Samuel Chapman and his wife, Dr. Laura Berman, lost their 16-year-old son Sammy to an overdose last year. Chapman joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss the urgent need to replace liberal leadership in California and beyond to ensure public safety.
Photos released of shooter who went on a deadly California 7-Eleven spree

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Photos of the suspected shooter in a baffling and deadly series of 7-Eleven robberies around Southern California have been released by police. In five hours on Monday, police believe the same man attacked six different 7-Eleven stores; the date...
Manhattan Beach Is Returned To The Black Family That Bought It In 1912

Bruce Beach is located on the ancestral land of the Gabrielino Tongva people — between 26th and 27th Street along the coastlines of Southern California. In 1912, Willa and Charles Bruce purchased two plots of land for $1,225. The African American couple built a beach lodge on the beach’s shoreline. The resort was the first Black-Owned West Coast oceanfront property. Bruce Beach quickly became a popular destination for Black Americans seeking to vacation in peace. The harassment eventually came, as Ku Klux Klan and local real estate agencies plotted racially motivated hate crimes on the Bruces and beach goers. Bruce Beach resort stayed open despite harassment from locals. That was the case until 1924 when the state of California seized the land under eminent domain — on the ground that the area was to be developed as a public park. The property remained undeveloped for decades thereafter. On Tuesday, June 25th, LA county returned now known as Manhattan Beach to direct descendants of Willia and Charles Bruce.
'This is Newsom's California': Caitlyn Jenner slams Democratic Governor Gavin and soft-on-crime DA George Gascon after six masked thugs robbed $500,000 in goods from luxury Malibu store Maxfield

Caitlyn Jenner slammed democratic governor Gavin Newsom and soft-on-crime DA George Gascon after a video emerged of thieves making off with $500,000 in luxury goods from a Malibu store. The video posted to Instagram this week shows brazen thieves snatching armloads of designer bags from a high-end store before fleeing...
