ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easthampton, MA

Local author invites teens to mental health workshop

By Kaelee Collins
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ws1qJ_0gkCYW8P00

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A local author is helping teens cope through life’s challenging times.

Local student receives national academic honor

Local author Maeve Ronan invited local teens to join the workshop at the Emily Williston Memorial Library. Ronan has written three books about mental health on Monday focusing on one titled, “It’s the Depression for Me.”

The book was written with teens specifically in mind, and Ronan told 22News she hopes these workshops let them know they’re not alone.

“Change is possible and with a little bit of effort and support from other people and professional help, things can really get better and these books are a really great place to start because it just gives you the initial resources to help you start to improve and get momentum from there are really start to see changes,” said Ronan.

All of Ronan’s books are available on Amazon, and for more information on mental health workshops Ronan hosts, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Fundraiser held for local comedian in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local comedians are raising money through the joy of laughter Wednesday. Comedians Phillip Anthony and Jess Miller held a benefit show for fellow comedian Artie Rob in Chicopee Wednesday evening. Artie recently suffered a stroke and lost the ability to speak and move his right side. All benefits from Wednesday’s show will go directly to Artie as he fights through a challenging recovery.
CHICOPEE, MA
Live 95.9

This Nasty MA Plant Can lead To Health Setbacks

Back in the days when I was commuting back and forth to Great Barrington from Connecticut, the scenic route not only provided a pleasant backdrop but it also saved me a little bit of time in the process. Naturally, I had to be alert of the twists and turns on 57 which took me to the junction of 23 (and there were plenty of them) but much to my chagrin, there was an invasive plant that lurked in the heart of Granville. Fortunately, I kept away from said greenery, but others suffered some consequences along the way.
GRANVILLE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Easthampton, MA
Sports
City
Easthampton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
WSBS

WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA

Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WWLP

Springfield boy gifted bike thanks to police and Bob the Bike Man

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police helped a 12-year-old boy in need of a bike. Springfield residents Giselle Gaines and her husband Lorenzo Gaines contacted Sgt. Morales about 12-year-old Emmanuel who was in need of a bike. Sgt. Morales teamed up with Bob the Bike Man Charland from Pedal Thru Youth who was able to refurbish a donated 21 speed Magna Excitor Mountain bike.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Nexstar Media Inc
WWLP

Ice cream truck visiting Freedom Credit Unions in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If keeping cool in a swimming pool is the ideal antidote to the overpowering heat, then scoops of ice cream run a close second. An ice cream truck visiting all the Freedom Credit Union Offices in the Springfield area brought cool refreshments right to the door for employees and Credit Union members throughout the day.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

Northampton has emerged as the retail cannabis capital of Massachusetts, but can a city of 29,000 sustain 12 dispensaries?

As drivers exit Interstate 91 headed for Downtown Northampton, it is nearly impossible to miss the abundance of new cannabis dispensaries that now sprinkle the city center. Walking along the vibrant Main Street and surrounding side roads, a shopper can visit any of seven pot shops within blocks of each other. Don’t like the options at one dispensary? Worry not — another is now open a few doors down.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Rising COVID cases still a concern for Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - COVID-19 cases in Springfield are slightly on the rise, but they are not as high as what Springfield officials projected last week. Nevertheless, they said the numbers are still a concern. Last Friday, officials told me that they expected cases to be more than 200 from...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Berkshire Residents: Beware Of These Nasty Creepy Crawlers

If there is one thing I despise about summer (besides the humidity and staying out in the sun for a lengthy amount of time) the influx of insects is rampant, especially when it comes to ticks. It seems like there are plenty of them out there here in the Berkshires and all across our tri-state region which can cause severe health issues for many of us. Keep in mind, they are so small you can't detect them as those who spend time outdoors need to be cautious at all times as Lyme disease cases have astronomically risen.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials warn residents to avoid illegal swimming areas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With temperatures expected to be in the 90s through the rest of the week, many people are looking for places to cool off. However, local officials are warning the public to avoid any illegal and dangerous swimming areas. Western Mass News spoke with officials in Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy