Local author invites teens to mental health workshop

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A local author is helping teens cope through life’s challenging times.

Local author Maeve Ronan invited local teens to join the workshop at the Emily Williston Memorial Library. Ronan has written three books about mental health on Monday focusing on one titled, “It’s the Depression for Me.”

The book was written with teens specifically in mind, and Ronan told 22News she hopes these workshops let them know they’re not alone.

“Change is possible and with a little bit of effort and support from other people and professional help, things can really get better and these books are a really great place to start because it just gives you the initial resources to help you start to improve and get momentum from there are really start to see changes,” said Ronan.

All of Ronan’s books are available on Amazon, and for more information on mental health workshops Ronan hosts, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.