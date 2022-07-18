ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Duke, Arizona agree to basketball series for 2023 and 2024

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke and Arizona have agreed to a home-and-home men’s basketball series for 2023 and 2024.

The schools announced the agreement Monday. The first meeting comes in November 2023 with the Wildcats visiting the Blue Devils’ famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke travels west to Tucson the following November.

In statements, new Duke coach Jon Scheyer and Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd — named The Associated Press men’s college basketball national coach of the year in April after his debut season — said their teams will benefit from the marquee non-conference matchups.

The teams haven’t met since November 2013 and have played just nine times, including Duke’s win in the 2001 NCAA title game. The Wildcats lost their only trip to Cameron in February 1990, while the Blue Devils lost both trips to Arizona’s McKale Center in December 1987 and February 1991.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildcats#The Blue Devils#Nexstar Media Inc
