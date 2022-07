Disney+ released a brief teaser for the new Baton Rouge-shot TV series "National Treasure: Edge of History" on Thursday. How brief is the snippet? Eighteen seconds. The release was wrapped into a panel appearance by "National Treasure" principals at Comic Con in San Diego. Actress Lisette Alexis is featured in the clip, which gives a glimpse of the show's interior set at local Celtic Studios. Beginning in February, "Treasure" has filmed scenes around downtown, including at the City Club, a former Chase Bank building, and in the Garden District. About 2,500 extras have been used in the shoots, Caballero Casting has said.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO