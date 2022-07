The last two weeks there has been an article about the imposed user tax for utilities. Nowhere in either article does it indicate what happens once the tax is imposed. This is exactly how they are going to sell it to the voters. It is all smoke and mirrors. The city has been trying to get their hands on this money for years. The only way they can do it legally is by a vote. The only way to get it passed the voters is to be vague in its description.

BANNING, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO