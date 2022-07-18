ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Biden administration streamlines visa application process for some Afghans

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is streamlining the visa application process for Afghans who aided the U.S. war efforts....

thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS News

Bannon trial: Top lawyer for House Jan. 6 committee says it is "very unusual" to outright ignore Congressional subpoenas

Washington — The government in former top Trump strategist Steve Bannon's criminal contempt trial rested Wednesday afternoon after a day and a half of arguments. The chief counsel for the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol told jurors that it's "very unusual" for witnesses who receive a congressional subpoena to outright fail to comply, and the committee viewed its referral of Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal contempt of Congress a "very serious step."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Border Report

Phones assigned to released migrants can’t make, take calls unless it’s ICE

For years the Department of Homeland Security has released migrants into the United States after strapping bulky ankle monitors on them, but now nearly 200,000 asylum seekers have been loaned special cell phones to track their whereabouts. These are not normal cell phones. The devices cannot receive or make calls other than to organizations that are approved and pre-programmed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.
MCALLEN, TX
Washington Examiner

DC Democrats beg for help as border states bus migrants to Biden's backyard

AUSTIN, Texas — More than 150 buses traveling from Arizona and Texas have transported nearly 6,000 migrants to the nation’s capital over the past three months, and Democrats in Washington are complaining that they cannot accommodate the mass releases. The operation has collectively cost both border states millions...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Texas rancher finds migrants hiding on her property: 'We are being invaded'

A Texas Rancher continues to witness the border crisis firsthand, as she has seen illegal immigrants on her property. Stephanie Crisp-Canales joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to share how her family has been affected by the lack of border security and called out the Biden administration for not helping residents and communities being impacted each day.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s migrant surge swamps DC

On direct orders from President Joe Biden, the Department of Homeland Security released 79,652 migrants into the United States last month after they were detained for illegally crossing the southern border. This brings the total number of illegal immigrants caught and released into the U.S. on Biden’s watch to 1,335,959.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Migrant caravan marching north ENDS their journey after just two days - and 24 hours before July 4 after Mexico handed 3,000 residence permits - after UN report said the border is at its deadliest in history

Thousands of migrants part of a caravan that started in southern Mexico ended their travels toward the U.S. border just two days after setting off when they were handed permits to stay in the country for 30 days. Mexican officials handed out 3,000 temporary residence permits on Sunday and ended...
IMMIGRATION
