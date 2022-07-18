Former Glendale Arizona Fall League player in MLB Home Run Derby field

Monday night’s Home Run Derby during Major League Baseball’s all-star festivities in Los Angeles will feature a former Glendale Desert Dog, of the Arizona Fall League.

The first bracket of the competition will see Corey Seager, of the Texas Rangers, go up against Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners.

Seager has 22 home runs at the All-Star Break, and was named to the eight-player Home Run Derby field. Now in his eighth MLB season, Seager is in his first year with the Rangers after seven years with the Dodgers.

The Rangers’ shortshop is well on his way to setting a career-high in home runs in 2022. The most he’s had in a single season was 26 during his rookie season in 2016. Monday marks the second Home Run Derby of the 28-year-old’s career. In 2016, he participated as a rookie, and hit 15 home runs in the first round before falling to Mark Trumbo.

Seager made his major league debut in 2015, and among his development stops were two years in Glendale with the Desert Dogs, who call Camelback Ranch-Glendale, at 10710 W. Camelback Road, their fall league season home. He played in Glendale in 2013, and again on a loaded Desert Dogs team in 2014 under manager Lance Parrish that featured multiple current MLB players, including Diamondbacks pitchers Zach Davies and Joe Mantiply, Mariners pitcher (and former Diamondback) Robbie Ray, Chris Bassitt (Mets), Danny Coulombe (Twins), Mychal Givens (Cubs), Frankie Montas (A’s), Tim Anderson (White Sox) and Tyrone Taylor (Brewers).

Seager will have plenty of former Arizona Fall League players keeping him company at Monday night’s Home Run Derby. The field also includes Kyle Schwarber (2016 Mesa Solar Sox), Alberrt Pujols (2000 Surprise Scorpions), Julio Rodríguez (2019 Peoria Javelinas), Pete Alonso (2018 Scorpions) and Ronald Acuña Jr. (2017 Javelinas).

The AFL is comprised of six teams — the Desert Dogs, Solar Sox, Javelinas, Salt River Rafters, Scorpions and Surprise Saguaros — broken up into the East (Mesa, Salt River, Scottsdale) and West (Glendale, Peoria, Surprise) divisions. The six clubs each play a 30-game schedule at spring training ballparks, including Camelback Ranch-Glendale.

Each major league team sends seven top prospects to fill the rosters of the six teams, and the Glendale Desert Dogs are comprised of prospects representing the Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals.

Nearly 60% of all AFL players make a major league roster, according to the league.

Opening day for the 2022 Arizona Fall League is Tuesday, Oct. 3.