UF hooks up with teachers on crop issues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The University of Florida’s Thompson Earth Systems Institute next week will host high-school teachers for a five-day workshop to learn about improving disease resistance in crops.

The university said the workshop will try to connect scientists with teachers in an effort to develop lesson plans aimed at helping students “better understand issues surrounding agriculture and food security.”

The eight teachers, from Alachua, Broward, Collier, Marion, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and St. Johns counties, are primarily from Title I schools, which serve large numbers of low-income students.

The program will run from July 25 through July 29.

“I’m excited to show our educators that the information gained from this research may contribute to both crop improvement and rational drug design for human diseases,” Wen-Yuan Song, an assistant professor in the university’s Department of Plant Pathology and the workshop’s principal investigator, said in a statement. “My hope is the teachers bring this information back to their classrooms and inspire students to consider careers in plant pathology.”

