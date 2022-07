Interstate Highway 41 is proving to be a notable corridor for dangerous drugs as yet another trafficker was taken into custody Tuesday night. The latest incident began after a driver fled a Winnebago County traffic stop for a traffic violation and entered Fond du Lac County. A Sheriff’s Deputy took up the pursuit near Townline Road at North Fond du Lac where the suspect tossed a bag filled with illegal drugs from the vehicle. That bag was recovered and the chase continued southbound. The driver lost control just over the Dodge County line and a foot chase ensued. Fond du Lac County K-9 Iro located the man in tall grass near the crash where he was evaluated for injuries and taken into custody.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO