MLB Draft: A’s select WSU infielder Brock Rodden

LOS ANGELES, Ca (KSNW) — Wichita State sophomore infielder Brock Rodden was selected in the 10th Round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics. He was the 304th overall selection.

Rodden had a phenomenal debut season as a Shocker, racking up multiple accolades, including American Athletic Conference Newcomer Position Player of the Year and Second Team All-Central Region by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings.

He led the Shockers in batting average (.338), on-base percentage (.441) and slugging percentage (.653) in his first season in the Black and Yellow, establishing himself among the nation’s top second basemen. The switch-hitter finished the season atop the American Athletic Conference with 141 total bases, while also ranking in the top five in hits, runs scored and home runs. His 21 multi-hit games paced the Shockers squad, including nine three-hit games.

The native of Oktaha, Okla., demonstrated remarkable plate discipline, drawing 39 walks while striking out 37 times. Rodden struck out just three times over the final 18 games of the season, earning 18 walks in that time frame.

In addition to Rodden, Wichita State signee Ashton Izzi was selected in the 4th Round by the Seattle Mariners with the 126th overall pick.

The third and final day of the 2022 MLB Draft will be tomorrow.

