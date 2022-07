VENTURA, Calif. – A driver was declared dead at the scene of an accident after crashing into a tree on Thursday morning, according to the Ventura Police Department. At around 7:15 a.m., investigators believe the driver was driving at a high rate of speed on Harbor Boulevard and swerved to avoid hitting a car in front of their car, the police department said.

VENTURA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO