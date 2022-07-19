WV Statewide Technology Conference back in Morgantown after 5 years

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia Network (WV NET) is hosting the “West Virginia Statewide Technology Conference” between July 18 and 20 at the Morgantown Event Center and Morgantown Mariott.

It brought together several hundred educators, consultants, directors and administrators who work in K-12 clear through college to share technology secrets with others. There were also 50 to 60 vendors who did demonstrations of items that can be incorporated into education to make it more exciting and memorable.

This is the first year back in Morgantown since 2017. It was an annual event before the five year hiatus that was due to some transitions at WV NET and the COVID-19 pandemic. There were a lot of people asking for WV NET to bring the conference back, so they started it back up this year.

Director of WV NET, Dr. Carl Powell mentioned that there is always room to grow bigger and that he was pleased with how the conference turned out after not having it for the past five years.

“West Virginia is very vast, so we do not always have a chance to gather together to compare notes, ideas and thoughts with others across the state,” said Powell. “Without school in session, it makes it easier to sit down, relax, get together and share them to hopefully take something back to share with students.”

Sessions like this occur throughout West Virginia, not only in Charleston and Morgantown. According to Powell, it is important for others to realize that educators get together to make education more exciting across the state. They are passionate about what they do and want to put some of that passion into the students.

“I think it’s enjoyable to be a part of it, a lot of planning’s gone into this and a lot of excitement getting things set up,” Powell said. “And we finally got to that point where, you know, the race is going to start—start moving ahead. See people coming into here, just came out of an exciting key note session. So to see the energy, and see people chatting with each other, feels really magical to be part of it.”

The full conference schedule can be viewed here .

