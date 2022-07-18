ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Unpublished memoir of Emmett Till's accuser raises new questions

By Justin Gamble, Jacquelyne Germain
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The White woman who accused Emmett Till of making advances toward her says the Black teen admitted it was him when her husband and two other men brought Emmett to her, according to a 99-page unpublished draft memoir obtained by...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 163

John Brown
1d ago

If America Criminal Justice System is legitimate, then at the very least she should be picked up on that arrest warrant. . . .. .But we all know there's two separate Criminal Justice System in this country. . . And not a whole lot has changed since 1955.💯

Reply(10)
54
Malinda Simmons
1d ago

Every time I read this and nothing has changed I get more p***** off! It's so sad that Justice will never be gotten for this victim or his family!

Reply(35)
26
Lillian Turner
1d ago

shame on her for lying on a child ,and the courts hide she and her son's lived their life ,I don't care how old she is go to jail for lying . bill Cosby is old still on his az.god will judge

Reply(7)
16
Related
Daily Mail

White woman, 87, blamed for death of Emmett Till says she is a VICTIM in her newly-leaked autobiography and claims she tried to STOP her husband's lynch-mob from killing the teen

A white woman blamed for the racist lynching of Emmett Till claimed she is a victim in her leaked autobiography - while also asserting that she lied to try and protect the black teenager from his terrible fate. In a leaked 99-page manuscript obtained by The Associated Press, Carolyn Donham,...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mamie Till Mobley
Person
George Smith
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Roy Bryant
The Independent

Man murdered on Facebook Live allegedly over online comments

A man in Michigan’s Ypsilanti Township was shot dead while on a Facebook Live last week, according to reports. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said Terrel Smith, 46, was killed while on a Facebook Live last Tuesday after he engaged in an argument with another social media user. The individual then arrived at Smith’s home in Ypsilanti, about 30 miles southwest of Detroit, to carry out the attack, ClickOnDetroit reported. Smith had been hosting another of his “Rells Corner” appearances on Facebook when he argued with a commenter, who reports said threatened him. “What makes y’all think because you moved...
YPSILANTI, MI
People

24 Years After White Supremacists Lynched Her Dad, Daughter Speaks Out About Trauma and Journey to Peace

There was no such thing as a stranger in Jasper, Texas (pop. 8,000), until the early morning of June 7, 1998. James Byrd Jr., a Black man, was walking home from a friend's party when he was approached by three white men — Shawn Berry, Lawrence Brewer and John King. They abducted the 49-year-old father of three and took him to a remote area where they spray-painted his face, brutally beat him and chained him to the back of a pickup truck.
JASPER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agent#United Nations#Fbi
Outsider.com

Ivana Trump Cause of Death Revealed

Yesterday it was revealed that Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, had died at the age of 73. The businesswoman and former model died in New York City. When the news came out, it was said that first responders were reporting to a cardiac arrest call. However, the official cause of death has been released.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

The Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point: ‘Roe v. Wade’ Edition

In light of the Supreme Court Dobbs decision effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, many reproductive rights activists have criticized cisgender heterosexual men for staying silent on the issue of abortion rights — even though men are arguably just as impacted by the availability of safe, accessible abortion as women are. But as we discuss on this week’s episode of Don’t Let This Flop, Rolling Stone‘s podcast on internet culture, there are a handful of men who are speaking out against Roe v. Wade being overturned — they’re just not the men you’d expect (and in some cases, they’re exactly the men you wouldn’t want in your corner on a political issue.) Call it the ultimate example of “the Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point.“
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
867M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy