Beach Boy Al Jardine ‘Made a Total Fool of [Him]Self’ When He Met Monty Python Actor Eric Idle

By Julia Dzurillay
 4 days ago

Outside of his work with the Beach Boys , Al Jardine is a Monty Python fan, naming his favorite member of the comedy group (and the comedian that he met and “embarrassed” in the process. Here’s what we know about this songwriter’s brush with Eric Idle.

Al Jardine is a founding member of The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys perform on the Summer In Paradise Tour at the Minnesota State Fair | Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

“God Only Knows” what fans would do without music from this band. The Beach Boys are the band behind “Kokomo,” “Good Vibrations,” and “Help Me, Ronda.” The founding members included Brian Wilson , his brothers Carl and Dennis, their cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine.

Today, Jardine continues to make music as a solo artist. He debuted “Waves of Love 2.0” and “Jenny Clover” in 2021, also creating the album A Postcard from California years before. However, the album is not available on most major streaming platforms.

“It’s been tough trying to track everybody down to get permission to re-release it, but I think we have almost everyone,” the artist said during an interview with The New School Free Press . “We’re still looking for Neil [Young] right now, so if he’s reading, have him give me a call!”

Al Jardine met Eric Idle of ‘Monty Python’

When asked about his favorite member of Monty Python, Jardine responded with John Cleese. He was one of the founding members of the comedy group, acting in Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Monty Python’s Life of Brian, and Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life .

“My older brother Neil told me about them when I was a teenager, and I thought, ‘ Monty Python , what kind of name is that? I don’t want to learn anything about a snake,’” Jardine said. “But later on, I discovered them… of course, John Cleese, but really, they were all just sensational.”

It’s unclear if Jardine ever met Cleese in person. He did meet another Monty Python member — Eric Idle. (He’s the comedian responsible for Sir Robin The Not-Quite-So-Brave-As-Sir-Lancelot.)

“I met Eric Idle in a coffee shop, and I made a total fool of myself,” he added during the same interview. “I embarrassed him! I couldn’t help myself. I just genuflected, you know? I know what fans go through now when they see their idols.”

Who were the Beach Boys’ celebrity friends?

The Beach Boys had a few other brushes with celebrities — Paul McCartney of The Beatles even mentioned his admiration for Pet Sounds . Dennis Wilson notoriously had a “bizarre friendship” with Charles Manson . The band appeared on the “Beach Boy Bingo” episode of Full House, with some members returning for future sitcom episodes.

In 2018, some Beach Boys performed live with John Stamos and Jimmy Buffett. In 2022, Brian Wilson and Jardine appear on tour with Chicago, making stops across North America. Music by The Beach Boys is available on most major streaming platforms.

