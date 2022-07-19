ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bachelorette’: Who Is Jordan Vandergriff? Instagram, Real Job, and Age of Gabby and Rachel’s Cast Member in 2022

It’s that time again! The Bachelorette returned to ABC on July 11, 2022, and this season features two leads – Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Clayton Echard broke both of their hearts during his season of The Bachelor. Now, they’re calling the shots. Thirty-two men showed up to compete for the women’s love and affection, and one of those men is Jordan Vandergriff. Here’s everything we know about Jordan V., including his Instagram, age, real job, and what spoilers suggest about his time on The Bachelorette .

‘The Bachelorette’ stars Jordan Vandergriff. | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Jordan Vandergriff from ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia?

Jordan V. hails from Alpharetta, Georgia, and holds his official Southern Gentleman Card with his love for sweet tea. His ABC bio says he believes “the most romantic gift you can give someone is a handwritten letter,” so it sounds like Jordan V.’s a true romantic. Jordan V. also loves to hang out with his nephews, relax on the lake, and James Bond movies. If the Bachelorettes love Justin Bieber, they’re in luck. Jordan V. told ABC his middle school haircut gave off some major Bieber vibes.

When it comes to an ideal partner, “Jordan V. is looking for someone who is sincere, passionate and supportive. And while he loves the hustle and bustle of his fun life, Jordan V. is very much looking to settle and start a family. This time next year, he’s hoping when he crosses the finish line, his future wife is there waiting for him.”

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Who Got Rachel’s First Impression Rose this Season?

How old is Jordan Vandergriff, and what does he do for a living?

Twenty-seven-year-old Jordan V. introduced himself in the premiere episode of The Bachelorette as a race car driver for Top Fuel. Top Fuel is a type of drag racing where the cars use nitromethane and methanol instead of gasoline. The cars, called dragsters, “are the quickest accelerating racing cars in the world and the fastest sanctioned category of drag racing, with the fastest competitors reaching speeds of 335 miles per hour (539.1 km/h) and finishing the 1,000 foot (304.8 m) runs in 3.62 seconds.”

Jordan V. drives for Bob Vandergriff Racing, a team owned by his uncle. In 2021, Jordan V. told Competition Plus , I have a personality. I can have a little bit of fun. And I’m younger. And what this sport needs is the younger generation; if somebody were to come on board with me, I’m the perfect guy to deliver that message for them.”

Where to find Jordan Vandergriff on Instagram

Jordan V. goes by the username @jordanvandergriff on Instagram, and his page includes plenty of pictures of him with different cars and at various races. Other photos show Jordan V. enjoying time out on the water with friends and family.

What do ‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers suggest for Jordan Vandergriff’s time on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season?

Jordan V. caught Rachel’s eye in the premiere episode of The Bachelorette . He brought one of his dragsters to show the women, and Rachel seemed to really enjoy chatting with Jordan V. However, a moment popped up that seemed perfect for Jordan V. to kiss Rachel, but he didn’t make a move. Later, Rachel confessed that she was disappointed that Jordan V. didn’t. Hopefully, he steps it up in the coming weeks.

New episodes of The Bachelorette air on Monday nights on ABC. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your Bachelorette news and updates!

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel’s Top 4 and Hometown Dates Revealed by Reality Steve

