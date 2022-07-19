ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Cast: Who Is Nate Mitchell?

By Lauren Weiler
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

ABC brought 32 men into The Bachelorette 2022 cast to meet Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. The two women started their historic season by greeting each of the men as they got out of their limos. It looks like Nate Mitchell will come to the forefront, as he has a one-on-one date with Gabby . So, who is Nate? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers ahead regarding Gabby Windey’s top four men.]

Who is Nate Mitchell? He and Gabby Windey have a one-on-one date early on

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia meeting Nate Mitchell | ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelorette 2022 cast member Nate Mitchell, 33, is an electrical engineer hailing from Chicago, Illinois. According to his ABC bio, he’s “humble and hardworking,” and lives life to the fullest while also hoping to find true love. As for the kind of woman Nate wants, he hopes to find someone “kind, adventurous, smart, and ready to complete his beautiful family.” Nate also loves a funny woman, so he and Gabby might be the perfect fit. When it comes to dates, Nate loves to plan a romantic picnic.

A new clip from The Bachelorette Season 19 shows Gabby and Nate on a one-on-one, so it seems like Gabby establishes an early interest in the cast member. “I think today’s really showed me that Nate has great character,” Gabby says. “It’s just been so fun to really peel back the layers and get to know him.”

Nate then opens up to Gabby about his 6-year-old daughter. “Hearing his story about his daughter, I feel like it does bring me closer to him,” she says. “And I can just see him having such a big capacity for love.”

Does Nate Mitchell make it to Gabby Windey’s top 4?

Nate Mitchell and Gabby Windey clearly have an early connection on the show. But is he one of The Bachelorette 2022 cast members who make it to Gabby’s top four men?

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that Nate makes it too far. According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, Johnny DePhillipo, Erich Schwer, and Jason Alabaster are likely in the top four. The spoiler guru also suspects that Justin Budfuloski makes it to Gabby’s top four.

The teaser for the season also shows Gabby and Nate kissing each other in another country and taking a helicopter ride together. This must mean that Nate makes it through the first couple of rose ceremonies to hop aboard the cruise ship and travel abroad with Rachel and Gabby. We look forward to seeing how far Nate gets before he reportedly gets axed.

Will fans see ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 cast member join the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast?

Nate seems like a great addition to The Bachelorette 2022 cast. If he doesn’t make it all the way with Gabby or Rachel this season, will fans see him as part of the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast ?

Sadly, fans are unlikely to see Nate on Bachelor in Paradise this coming season. Spoilers on Reddit reveal Hayden Markowitz, Jacob Rapini, Joey and Justin Young, Johnny DePhillipo, Logan Palmer, and Tyler Norris joined the cast. This information also reveals Johnny doesn’t make it all the way to the end with Gabby despite reportedly being in her top four.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Location: Where Is Rachel and Gabby’s Season Filmed?

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
HollywoodLife

Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

Jessica Simpson Faces Mom-Shaming for New Photos of Daughter Birdie

Jessica Simpson, unfortunately, is facing off against the mom-shamers. Life & Style reported that after Simpson posted photos of her 3-year-old daughter Birdie using a pacifier, some took her to task on social media. However, others in the comments section soon came to her defense. The photos in question came...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc#Lsb Spoiler
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
MLB
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Bachelor Nation is cringing over what might be the most uncomfortable first kiss ever

For the first time ever, The Bachelorette is starring two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are set to date the same group of men. However, that's not what led to the most uncomfortable part of Monday night's premiere. The moment Bachelor Nation can't stop talking about was actually the first kiss of the season between Gabby and Mario Vassall.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Anthony Geary Comes Out of Retirement to Lather Up Anew

You can take the star outta the soap, but you can’t take the soap outta the star. Seven years after Anthony Geary retired from General Hospital and acting, he’s back in front of the camera in the latest episode of This Show Sucks: Truth + Consequences, the soap spoof created by photographer Jim Warren that’s as wacky as it is star-studded.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Why A Big Brother Season 24 Houseguest Is Being Accused Of Cheating

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Monday, July 11. Read at your own risk!. The first week of Big Brother Season 24 isn’t even over, and there’s already some major drama following the recent veto competition. Fans and even some former players watching the live feeds with their Paramount+ subscriptions are up in arms after it appears that a Houseguest is cheating and attempting to bend the rules in a way that gives them an advantage.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

146K+
Followers
109K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy