Proposed AT&T cell tower causes concern among neighbors in Kansas City

By Emma James
 4 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new cell phone tower is causing concerns for neighbors in Kansas City, Missouri.

They worry it will cause problems for them in the future and change the landscape of the rural area.

The tower will be built in an area near NE 120th Street and West of 12016 North Stark Avenue.

People living in the area say they love that they have beautiful views and the tower will disrupt the peaceful aesthetic.

Cynthia Harper said the tower will be built directly in her line of sight from her home, which she has lived in for more than forty years.

She and other neighbors say the tower poses other concerns too.

"We're just completely heartsick, and that heart sickness is also anger that AT&T possibly can come in and destroy everything that we have worked for, planned for, and wanted to give to our children, our grandchildren," Harper said.

Some neighbors feared the project would require re-zoning the land for commercial use, which Harper worried would set a precedent that could change the landscape of the area in the future.

A spokesperson for Clay County said the commission would have to approve a Conditional Use Permit for the project, but the land wouldn't be re-zoned. The project was set to be discussed Tuesday at a Clay County Commission work session.

Homeowners are also worried about the tower decreasing their property values.

"The amount of people that might be interested in our home, if a tower was next to our home, they might not be interested," Julie Murphy said.

Murphy's property is one of the closest ones to the tower site. She doesn't like how close it would be to her home and animals even considering the monthly compensation she said she's been offered.

Neighbors also say they are worried about health risks, citing studies they plan to bring before the Clay County Commission this week who will vote on whether or not to move forward.

In an email, Commissioner Megan Thompson said she is waiting to learn more information about the project before making any decisions. She encourages citizens with concerns to reach out and make their voices heard.

KSHB 41 News reached out to AT&T about these concerns. We have not heard back yet.

