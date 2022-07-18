ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland RHP Brett Gillis drafted in ninth round to Houston Astros

By Nik Streng
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

University of Portland pitcher Brett Gillis was drafted by the Houston Astros on Monday afternoon in the ninth round of the 2022 MLB Draft. Gillis was the 283rd overall pick and the first pick from the state...

