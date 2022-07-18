Portland RHP Brett Gillis drafted in ninth round to Houston Astros
By Nik Streng
The Oregonian
4 days ago
University of Portland pitcher Brett Gillis was drafted by the Houston Astros on Monday afternoon in the ninth round of the 2022 MLB Draft. Gillis was the 283rd overall pick and the first pick from the state...
A group of invaluable volunteers for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 are not helping out with ticketing or merchandise. They’re finding international athletes’ lost luggage, returning them hours before the races begin, and even transporting a 16-foot pole vault between the Portland International Airport and Hayward Field. Oregon22...
The small building in a section of Northeast Portland isn’t grand, so many people fail to appreciate the significance of Dean’s Beauty Salon and Barber Shop. That’s no longer the case. Earlier this year the building at 215 N.E. Hancock St. was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The Pacific Northwest and the picturesque Washougal MX Park will host the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship on Saturday, bringing the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series to Clark County. It’s the eighth stop on a 12-round, 10-state summer tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of the popular motocross...
EUGENE — When USA’s Grant Fisher and Abdihamid Nur engaged in a dead sprint during the final 50 meters of the men’s 5,000-meter semifinal, it looked like they might be trying to go for a win. As it turned out, Fisher and Nur were running for their...
Isaiah Martinez walks through the Lane County farmers market with the innate confidence of a New Yorker, dodging tourists in Eugene for the World Athletics Championships, nodding to other chefs, handing checks to vendors and pausing to admire a box of sweet peppers, some purple and squat, others pale green and tapered like wicked witch fingers.
Commissioning a custom house a century ago is similar to today. The landowners could work closely with an architect to create a residence that supported their wishes. If the partnership was successful, the architect would showcase the project in a portfolio and the owners would live happily ever after in a home designed, constructed and finished to cater to their taste and needs.
Eight government boards have endorsed the broad strokes of a plan to replace the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River, advancing the project to a federally mandated environmental review. The concept calls for a span over the river with three through-traffic lanes and an added auxiliary merge lane in...
Portland paid the director of its housing bureau $87,620 and agreed to cover her family’s health insurance costs for six months to get her to step down. Commissioner Dan Ryan, who oversees the housing bureau, secured the deal with Shannon Callahan, who led the bureau for nearly four years after Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler appointed her to the top job. Ryan did not immediately respond to a request Thursday to explain why he thought paying Callahan that much to quit was a good use of city money.
Fired West Linn police Sgt. Tony Reeves was sentenced to probation and ordered to complete community service and cultural sensitivity training after pleading no contest this week to first-degree official misconduct for his role in the wrongful arrest of Michael Fesser of Portland. Reeves, 43, appeared by phone from his...
Getting outside with your kids can be one of the most rewarding experiences. If not just for your little one to see nature’s great splendor, then for you, the adult, to leave home too, and take a nice breath of fresh air in the forest. There are plenty of...
Those who had been enjoying the cloudy cool summer experienced earlier in July will want to bottle up the next few days as marine clouds and cooler air make their way into the Portland area. The National Weather Service has been watching clouds bank up against the Oregon coast early...
With a snip of the ceremonial scissors, Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway cut a ribbon this week to declare Skywater Fine Wines “officially open for business.” The new wine shop offers Hillsboro area wine lovers a place to enjoy wine, snacks and community. Skywater Fine Wines is the brainchild...
New vineyard estates in a range of styles, from modern farmhouse to forest lodge, with never-before-seen products will be unveiled Saturday at NW Natural Street of Dreams luxury home tour. For the first time, the 47-year-old summer event, which runs July 23-Aug. 14, will take place in Yamhill County. People...
Portland has settled a bodily-injury lawsuit, paying out $55,000 to two independent journalists who alleged excessive force by Portland police during a Black Lives Matter protest two years ago. An investigation determined the city risked being found liable, so the City Council opted for an emergency ordinance to avoid a...
Friends of Trees runs a successful program that uses motivated citizens to plant thousands of trees, many at low-income homes. “Opting in” to receive trees involves a positive desire to enhance property beauty and value, while adding to the city’s green canopy. I’ve received two trees at each of three properties, assisting with the planting of four of those. I also volunteered with other plantings, putting six trees in North Portland parking strips and lending my truck to the effort. It was a small price for the gain to me and to the city. Portland needs more volunteers now than ever before. Placing responsibility for an important, ongoing program on the shoulders of elected city officials who may be out of office in the near future seems like poor planning. The city has a history of too frequently studying and then mishandling projects, often at great cost.
I would like to start by thanking the 20 volunteers for the Portland City Charter Commission who spent 18 months and countless hours exploring potential changes to our form of government. I also want to thank them for their commitments to transparency and open-mindedness. I’ve read what they have said about their work and support their goals.
Crime might not pay, but on a hot summer day, it can be refreshing. Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 47-year-old car-theft suspect after he tried to elude officers by swimming in the Sandy River on a day that reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit, police reported. Charles Thomas of Portland...
A shooting in North Portland left an Uber passenger dead and the driver seriously wounded Tuesday night. Officers responding to calls about the sound of gunfire found the two men in a car shortly before midnight on the 1600 block of North Terry Street. Both had been shot, Portland police said.
A Portland man killed nearly two weeks ago at a home in the King neighborhood was identified by police Friday as 42-year-old Jesse Bryan Woods. The medical examiner found Woods died by gunshot and ruled his death was a homicide, police said in a statement. Officers responded to reports of...
Comments / 0