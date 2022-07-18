ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, MS

Reaction: 988 is new suicide prevention number

By Jake White
wtva.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - 988 is the new phone number for the National...

www.wtva.com

wtva.com

Starkville Strong works to fight food insecurity

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -- The pandemic and inflation has made food insecurity worse for many families. Food insecurity is a major problem in the U.S. More than 42 million Americans suffer from hunger. Many of which are in northeast Mississippi. In Oktibbeha County, 39 percent of people go to bed hungry at least once a week.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Witnesses: Dice game led to shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A dice game led to one person being shot in Tupelo. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident happened Thursday morning, July 21 shortly after midnight along Southside Drive. One man was shot multiple times, according to police, and is expected to survive.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Health care fair held Wednesday in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Nine vendors participated in a health care fair Wednesday in Aberdeen. They provided wellness information and free screenings at the High Street Community Center. With COVID-19 numbers rising, organizer Christine Holiday wants senior citizens to stay informed. "We've all had our boosters and we are extremely...
ABERDEEN, MS
Tupelo, MS
Lee County, MS
wtva.com

Indian artifact show set for July 23 in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Magnolia State Archaeological Society is offering a chance to go back in time when it hosts its annual Amory Indian Artifact and Relic Show at the old Armory. The free show, which is set for Saturday, July 23, will be from 8 a.m. to 2:30...
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

Arrest made for Crawford shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - One man is in custody for an early Wednesday evening shooting in Lowndes County. The shooting happened in the Crawford community. One shooting victim is in stable condition at the hospital in Columbus. The investigation led to the arrest of Adam Malone for aggravated assault. According...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

New Webster County jail is in the works

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Webster County Sheriff's Department has been looking to build a new jail for years. The current jail was built in 1964 and can no longer meet the accommodation needs. "We're all in a small area and sometimes it gets challenging to do your job...
WEBSTER COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Active-shooter drills scheduled at EMCC campuses in Columbus and Mayhew

MAYHEW, Miss. (WTVA) - Active shooter drills are scheduled to take place at EMCC’s Communiversity on Friday, July 22 and its Mayhew campus on Aug. 9. The July 22 training exercise will include East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) campus police, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department SWAT and Lowndes County School District resource officers.
MAYHEW, MS
wtva.com

REWARD RAISED FOR MISSING CORINTH MAN

The reward for missing Corinth man has been raised to $10,000 Dollars. The reward for missing Corinth man Wade Davis is raised to $10,000 dollars. WTVA's reporter Jake White Interviews Sharon Davis, the daughter of Wade Davis, to get a deeper look into the $10,000 dollar reward.
CORINTH, MS
wtva.com

Part of Milford Street closed Saturday morning in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A section of Milford Street will be closed for several hours on Saturday, July 23. The section is south of Marie Street. Tupelo Water and Light employees will install a sewer tap. The work should take no more than six hours.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo man identified as the victim in Lee County homicide

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 21-year-old man from Tupelo has been identified as the victim in a Lee County homicide. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Greene says his name is Jeremiah Flakes. He was 21. His body has been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab. A report of a...
wtva.com

Tupelo stabbing suspect arrested at motel five days later

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 20-year-old is accused of stabbing another individual in Tupelo. The assault happened on July 13 along Carnation Street at an old milk plant, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. The male victim was found at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Gloster Street...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mistrial declared in murder case after new evidence presented

STARKVILLE — A Starkville man’s murder trial has ended in a mistrial, according to Assistant District Attorney Trina Brooks-Davidson. In 2019 Dustin Nixon was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Shawn Stricklin of Ackerman. Davidson said during testimony earlier this week it became clear that...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Pet of the Week - Betsy

Betsy is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for July 22, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt her? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Two Labat trips axed after board questions their purpose

Nearly 20 minutes after Columbus Municipal School District Superintendent Cherie Labat spoke Tuesday about a June work trip to Chicago on the district’s dime, the board denied two other requests for her to travel out of state for conferences. Each by a 3-2 vote, the board voted against Labat’s...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Russellville man accused of sending obscene messages to a minor

A Russellville man is being held in the Franklin County Detention Center after police say he sent obscene matter to a juvenile. Russellville Police Capt. Jake Tompkins said officers responded to the 100 block of Eastside Plaza, and an investigation found that Isaac Rayo was sending explicit/obscene messages to a minor in the home.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL

