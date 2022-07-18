Reaction: 988 is new suicide prevention number

A family has doubled the reward offered for the discovery of a Mississippi man who has been missing for more than a month. WTVA News in Tupelo reports that the family of Wade Davis has raised the reward for his discovery from $5,000 to $10,000. Wade Davis, 77, was last...
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -- The pandemic and inflation has made food insecurity worse for many families. Food insecurity is a major problem in the U.S. More than 42 million Americans suffer from hunger. Many of which are in northeast Mississippi. In Oktibbeha County, 39 percent of people go to bed hungry at least once a week.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A dice game led to one person being shot in Tupelo. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident happened Thursday morning, July 21 shortly after midnight along Southside Drive. One man was shot multiple times, according to police, and is expected to survive.
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Nine vendors participated in a health care fair Wednesday in Aberdeen. They provided wellness information and free screenings at the High Street Community Center. With COVID-19 numbers rising, organizer Christine Holiday wants senior citizens to stay informed. "We've all had our boosters and we are extremely...
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A former school superintendent in Coffeeville is one of three people arrested for fraud, State Auditor Shad White announced on Thursday. Former Coffeeville School District Superintendent Vivian Robinson, Melissa Nance and Tammy Briggs are accused of scheming the Coffeeville School District out of $45,000. According to...
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Magnolia State Archaeological Society is offering a chance to go back in time when it hosts its annual Amory Indian Artifact and Relic Show at the old Armory. The free show, which is set for Saturday, July 23, will be from 8 a.m. to 2:30...
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - One man is in custody for an early Wednesday evening shooting in Lowndes County. The shooting happened in the Crawford community. One shooting victim is in stable condition at the hospital in Columbus. The investigation led to the arrest of Adam Malone for aggravated assault. According...
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Webster County Sheriff's Department has been looking to build a new jail for years. The current jail was built in 1964 and can no longer meet the accommodation needs. "We're all in a small area and sometimes it gets challenging to do your job...
MAYHEW, Miss. (WTVA) - Active shooter drills are scheduled to take place at EMCC’s Communiversity on Friday, July 22 and its Mayhew campus on Aug. 9. The July 22 training exercise will include East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) campus police, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department SWAT and Lowndes County School District resource officers.
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The chief medical officer for Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle says that the number of COVID-19 patients they have has grown over the last month. “COVID is here. It’s here to stay,” says Dr. James Martin. “People have let their guard down and I understand...
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A section of Milford Street will be closed for several hours on Saturday, July 23. The section is south of Marie Street. Tupelo Water and Light employees will install a sewer tap. The work should take no more than six hours.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County coroner has released the name of the man who was found dead inside a vehicle in the Auburn community. Coroner Carolyn Green identified the man as Jeremiah Flakes, 21, of Tupelo. He had been shot to death. The vehicle was found on July...
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 20-year-old is accused of stabbing another individual in Tupelo. The assault happened on July 13 along Carnation Street at an old milk plant, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. The male victim was found at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Gloster Street...
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The murder trial of James Nixon in Oktibbeha County ended in a mistrial, Deputy Circuit Clerk Melody Monts confirmed Wednesday afternoon. Nixon was on trial for the 2018 death of Shawn Stricklin, 26.
Betsy is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for July 22, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt her? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
Nearly 20 minutes after Columbus Municipal School District Superintendent Cherie Labat spoke Tuesday about a June work trip to Chicago on the district’s dime, the board denied two other requests for her to travel out of state for conferences. Each by a 3-2 vote, the board voted against Labat’s...
A Russellville man is being held in the Franklin County Detention Center after police say he sent obscene matter to a juvenile. Russellville Police Capt. Jake Tompkins said officers responded to the 100 block of Eastside Plaza, and an investigation found that Isaac Rayo was sending explicit/obscene messages to a minor in the home.
