BJCTA working to fix busted AC inside Central Station

One of the images that sticks out in my mind when I reflect on the World Games is how welcoming our city was to athletes, coaches and fans from all over the world. From the standing ovation and message of solidarity that was given to the Ukrainian athletes, to stories of local volunteers driving to Atlanta to retrieve bags or the countless meals that residents paid for when they saw teams out at a restaurant, these stories give me hope for what is on the horizon now that the dust is settling.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO