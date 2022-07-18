BJCTA working to fix busted AC inside Central Station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of lightning strikes occurred all across central Alabama during storms on July 21, and while most just lit up the stormy sky, one ripped a part a family home in Pinson. The Davies family say that they have heard from damage accessors, and several firefighters...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham allocated an additional $6.6 million in rental and utility assistance for residents in need. Throughout the pandemic, Birmingham provided over $10.2 million in rental and utility assistance to 2,046 residents in need. Deputy Director in community development Wendy Hicks said the the...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Downtown Birmingham is booming with development, but one unfinished project near the heart of Uptown is facing questions. Tax funded construction of Trinity CME Church near the interstate stalled years ago. Tonight at 6:30, WVTM 13's Jon Paepcke investigates a million-dollar worship center eight years later.
Two little girls have been identified as the children killed when a tree fell onto their west Birmingham home during Thursday’s severe storms. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the children as Jalaia Ford, 3 months old, and Journi Jones, who would have celebrated her 2nd birthday next week.
One of the images that sticks out in my mind when I reflect on the World Games is how welcoming our city was to athletes, coaches and fans from all over the world. From the standing ovation and message of solidarity that was given to the Ukrainian athletes, to stories of local volunteers driving to Atlanta to retrieve bags or the countless meals that residents paid for when they saw teams out at a restaurant, these stories give me hope for what is on the horizon now that the dust is settling.
The Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Birmingham conducted a four-week joint operation as part of The World Games Human Exploitation Task Force that comprised federal, state and local law enforcement. The operation, dubbed,“Operation Games STOP” (Strategic Trafficking Operation) targeted human exploitation-related offenses, drug trafficking and other public safety threats...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The hotter the temperature, the more your electric bill is rising. Help is available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. President Joe Biden announced new ways agencies can spend that money, including setting up cooling centers and increasing cooling benefits. As a non-profit, the...
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Larry Adams was out of work. Adams, who grew up in Tarrant, had spent the Vietnam War out of the action in Washington state, where he fixed guns onto helicopters. Getting back home to Alabama in 1972, Adams had taken the civil service exam and had applied to the Birmingham Fire Department, the police department and the sanitation department.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The final phase of redevelopment for the Villas at Titusville is now complete. On Friday, officials with the Birmingham Housing Authority held a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing complex formerly known as Loveman Village. The housing community has more than 150 units. Friday's celebration was...
By Chris Yow, Sponsored Content PINSON — Tom Fisher and Recycle USA is the definition of the American Dream. Fisher, who has been the owner-operator of Recycle USA in Pinson for more than 20 years, has worked his way from sweeping floors to his position today by hard work and taking chances. Recycle USA has […]
The Tuscaloosa Police Department asked for the public's help locating a thief accused of stealing from an unlikely place. It seems like thieves in Tuscaloosa love going for unlikely or strange targets. There was that one time when someone stole the script A from the top of popular restaurant Rama...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Career Center System, in partnership with WBRC FOX6 News, will host a job fair on Friday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Complex’s North Exhibition Hall. The job fair is free and open to the public.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is currently working to fix multiple outages after severe thunderstorms across the state. At last check, there were more than 600 outages with more than 34,000 customers affected. For more information on power outages, click here. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Record-high inflation is impacting everyone and now more people are selling their own items to make some extra cash. Delta Pawn in Birmingham started seeing an influx in all kinds of customers a few months ago. “There is no stereotype anymore,” said Gene Paul, the owner...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Thursday evening. According to BPD, officers were called to the 1800 block of 24th Street Southwest on reports of a person shot around 5 p.m. Once on the scene, a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
