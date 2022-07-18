ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

Dead fish washing up on shore near Euclid Waterfront is ‘natural occurrence’, officials say

By Sia Nyorkor
cleveland19.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s not something most are used to seeing but we’re learning that dead fish floating in Lake Erie is more normal than you’d think. Tee Bailey told 19 News the stench is unbearable on the Euclid Waterfront. “It was so bad, the...

Ohio
Euclid, OH
Sam Roberts
Euclid
Beachwood Truck Park, featuring food trucks, drinks, seeks to foster sense of community

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- It’s been a long time coming, but the Beachwood Truck Park is finally open for business. A ribbon cutting involving city officials was held at the site July 8, about two years after City Council first considered rezoning the site of the former Beachwood fire station number two to allow for the park, which presents an ever-changing cast of food trucks, a bar, and a family- and dog-friendly gathering place. Outside the building, in a fenced-in area, are a number of picnic tables that foster a sense of togetherness.
A year later, Cleveland’s Central neighborhood is still waiting on the 'surge'

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced a revitalization plan more than a year ago that focused on “surging” support into Cleveland’s Central neighborhood. At the time, he said this “Central Surge” plan had the potential to serve as a model for uplifting other economically depressed Cleveland neighborhoods. However, some Central residents consider the promise Budish made in the May 2021 announcement to be more hype than substance.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 18:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Erie, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Geauga County in northeastern Ohio Northern Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Lake County in northeastern Ohio * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 657 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Lakewood, or 10 miles northwest of Cleveland, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Painesville, Willowick, Chardon, Fairport Harbor, Lakewood, Euclid, Mentor, Cleveland Heights, Westlake, Solon, Willoughby, Eastlake, Warrensville Heights, South Russell, Madison, Middlefield, Burton, Highland Hills and Timberlake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Akron garage ‘engulfed’ in flames, 1 person found dead

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Fire reported one person left dead following a garage fire that took place yesterday night in the 700 block of Patterson Avenue. According to Akron Fire, they received a call of a possible explosion at the location. Officials said that the garage was ‘engulfed’ when...
City of Lakewood launching neighborhood paramedic program

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a feeling any adult including Miss Ameeya can’t shake. Wondering, what if something were to happen to an elderly parent, like a fall, and they needed EMTs right away. That is why the city of Lakewood is launching a neighborhood paramedic program. Paramedic...
Central residents long for a grocery store as negotiations drag on

When Central resident Tesia McDonald wants to get fresh groceries for her four children, she must walk roughly 30 to 40 minutes, shop, then carry everything home. Since she doesn’t have a car, McDonald can sometimes catch a bus to the store. That does help, but she said public transit isn’t always reliable. And sometimes she’ll need to have her kids with her, further complicating matters.
