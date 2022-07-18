Dead fish washing up on shore near Euclid Waterfront is ‘natural occurrence’, officials say

Effective: 2022-07-20 18:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Erie, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Geauga County in northeastern Ohio Northern Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Lake County in northeastern Ohio * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 657 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Lakewood, or 10 miles northwest of Cleveland, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Painesville, Willowick, Chardon, Fairport Harbor, Lakewood, Euclid, Mentor, Cleveland Heights, Westlake, Solon, Willoughby, Eastlake, Warrensville Heights, South Russell, Madison, Middlefield, Burton, Highland Hills and Timberlake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO