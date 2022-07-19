ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, VT

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Rutland, Eastern Windsor, Orange, Western Rutland by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-18 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Rutland; Eastern Windsor;...

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Washington and northern Bennington Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1106 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Salem, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Salem, Dorset, Porter, Rupert, Sandgate, Beartown, Braymer School, Goose Island, East Hebron, Rexleigh, Tiplady, Freedleyville, West Rupert, Fitch Point, South Dorset, East Dorset, Shushan, North Rupert, East Rupert and West Hebron. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caledonia, Essex, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caledonia; Essex; Orange A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ORANGE...SOUTHEASTERN CALEDONIA AND SOUTHWESTERN ESSEX COUNTIES At 159 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Newbury Center, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Spotter reports three quarter inch hail in Bradford. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include St. Johnsbury, Waterford, Wells River Village, Ryegate, Newbury, Newbury Village, Barnet, Concord, Lower Waterford, Kirby, Danville, Wells River, St. Johnsbury Center, Concord Corner, West Waterford, Newbury Center, South Ryegate, Boltonville, Mcindoe Falls and South Newbury. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALEDONIA COUNTY, VT
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albany, Clinton, Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Clinton; Columbia; Delaware; Dutchess; Essex; Fulton; Greene; Hamilton; Herkimer; Montgomery; Otsego; Putnam; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady; Schoharie; Ulster; Warren; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBANY CLINTON COLUMBIA DELAWARE DUTCHESS ESSEX FULTON GREENE HAMILTON HERKIMER MONTGOMERY OTSEGO PUTNAM RENSSELAER SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE ULSTER WARREN WASHINGTON
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

