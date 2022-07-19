Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Rutland, Eastern Windsor, Orange, Western Rutland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caledonia; Essex; Orange A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ORANGE...SOUTHEASTERN CALEDONIA AND SOUTHWESTERN ESSEX COUNTIES At 159 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Newbury Center, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Spotter reports three quarter inch hail in Bradford. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include St. Johnsbury, Waterford, Wells River Village, Ryegate, Newbury, Newbury Village, Barnet, Concord, Lower Waterford, Kirby, Danville, Wells River, St. Johnsbury Center, Concord Corner, West Waterford, Newbury Center, South Ryegate, Boltonville, Mcindoe Falls and South Newbury. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CALEDONIA COUNTY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO