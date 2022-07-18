ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Heartland heatwave: Energy assistance programs available in Omaha & Council Bluffs area as temperatures rise

By Ron Johnson
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Rose Kimbrough says she’s certainly felt the impacts of higher energy prices.

"The light bill is high," she said. "It’s higher than usual."

Kimbrough spent her Monday afternoon at the Salvation Army Burrows Center, where they’re handing out free box fans to help people stay cool.

She said her apartment has air conditioning, but it needs a boost.

With the heat settling in, many who struggle to keep up with their bills might be thinking twice before they crank up their A/C, organizations in the Heartland want people to know some of their options and what help is best available.

Both the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) and MidAmerican Energy can connect customers to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) which helps families nationwide with energy costs.

Both providers also offer their own energy assistance programs. OPPD does not disconnect power when temperatures are above 95 degrees or the heat index above 105 degrees is forecasted to occur in the following 24 to 48 hours.

At the Salvation Army, staff said they also help those struggling and urge them to reach out for recommendations.

"In addition to the fan drive, we may have other ways to help people with utility assistance during the summer," Todd Andrews of the Salvation Army said. "They need to call in to get more specifics on that because there are certain situations where we refer people and certain situations where we can help them directly."

Kimbrough said she's grateful for the fan she received.

"I do recommend it for anyone that needs the help," Kimbrough said.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Portion of Omaha’s Riverfront Trail to temporarily close

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Portions of a popular trail will be closed starting next week. According to the City of Omaha Parks and Recreation Department, the paved section of the Riverfront Trail South Levee Access Road will be closed starting next week. The closure will begin on Monday, July 25,...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Health alert issued for three Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued a health alert for three lakes in Nebraska. The state issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County, Duck Creek Lake in Nemaha County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (WMA) in Pawnee County.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Business
Omaha, NE
Industry
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Rose, NE
City
Omaha, NE
WOWT

Lightning strike causes house fire in Omaha

The mayor's office just announced major details about how we will transition to the new but temporary downtown library. A closer look at when the Omaha public library will open a temporary location downtown. Updated: 6 hours ago. Three people were shot and killed at an Iowa state park and...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Renovations underway at South Omaha’s Brown Park after years-long wait

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, neighbors near the beloved Brown Park in South Omaha say the park has needed help for years. “There was graffiti, people leaving knives and cigarettes inside the sand, there was equipment that was broken, just not well kept,” says Vanessa Macias, who lived two blocks from the park for several years.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midamerican Energy#Air Conditioning#Heatwave#Omaha Council Bluffs
KETV.com

Legal guardian of GRC resident reacts to center's citation

GLENWOOD, Iowa — The Glenwood Resource Center won't officially close until 2024, but one guardian says she's already seeing the care for patients diminish. The facility was cited again this week for putting a resident in jeopardy. Iowa state investigators say his oxygen was turned off while he was...
GLENWOOD, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
iheart.com

South Omaha's Plaza de la Raza Getting $1-Million For Renovation

(Omaha, NE) -- A building in South Omaha is getting a million dollars for renovations. This week the Douglas County Board voted to put $500,000 toward renovating the Plaza de la Raza building at 24th and N Streets. The City of Omaha is also expected to contribute $500,000 to the project. When renovations are complete the building will be used as festival and gathering space.
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

Omaha's Santa Lucia Festival returns Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Santa Lucia Festival returns to Omaha Thursday in its 98th year. The festival will run from Thursday to Sunday, with everything taking place in Little Italy near 10th and William Streets. 3 News Now reporter Zach Williamson spoke with two of the members who...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha couple open city's first frozen custard shop

(Omaha, NE) -- A unique dessert shop is opening its doors in Countryside Village this weekend. Omaha's first, locally owned frozen custard shop, Countryside Cones, will have their grand opening on Saturday, July 23, from noon-10:00 PM. The shop located in Countryside Village, at 8721 Countryside Plaza, will feature soft-serve frozen custard, as well as a vegan (oat-based) soft-serve and a dairy-free/vegan pineapple Dole Whip.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Finally, Relief At The Pump

Nebraskans are finally seeing some relief at the gas pump. AAA Nebraska reports the statewide average is now at $4.43 a gallon, 6-cents under the national average. In Lincoln, the average price is $4.47 a gallon and in Omaha, $4.40. In June, the state saw the record high at $4.79 a gallon.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha's summer concert expected to be a hot one

Omaha’s annual free Concert at Memorial Park is just a day away. Headlined by nine-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow, it gets underway Friday night at 5:45 and runs through a fireworks display scheduled for 10 p.m. Expecting a big crowd Metro transit will be running extra buses to and...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska DHHS to issue another round of child care grants

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot and killed on a boat at Branched Oak Lake Tuesday night. Man shot and killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, suspect at large. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Lancaster County Sheriff said 42-year-old Benjamin Case of Lincoln was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy