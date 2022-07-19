ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

COVID outbreak hits M Street Navigation Center

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
A COVID outbreak has hit the M Street Navigation Center.

James Burger with Community Action Partnership of Kern says all people who are tested for COVID are being isolated in hotel rooms. In those rooms, the people who test positive are receiving the care they need.

Currently, the M Street Navigation Center is only open to staff and residents.

Burger says there are 14 positive cases that were first detected on Thursday and they are currently working with public health on the situation.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.

