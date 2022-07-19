ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro residents share Randleman Road crime concerns

By Tyler Hardin
 4 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – There were three robberies in three days less than three miles apart on Randleman Road in Greensboro.

Two banks and a convenience store were targeted in the middle of the day, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The crimes have nearby business owners uneasy.

“It’s scary. I’m not going to lie,” said William Petty, the owner of Bruce’s Auto Center. “You come through, and you hear sirens all the time.”

For nearly two decades, Petty has fixed vehicles out of his shop on Randleman Road. Over time, he’s seen more crime creep in along the busy stretch in south Greensboro.

“Something needs to change or it’s going to keep getting worse,” Petty said.

The Truist Bank next to Petty’s shop was robbed around 11 a.m. on July 13, according to police.

“When the police pull up right next to you, it’s very disconcerting. Not only for myself, but for my customers,” he said.

It was a crime too close for comfort.

“Do I feel like it’s going to happen to me…I hope not,” Petty said.

Petty told FOX8 that more people live along Randleman Road without the resources to support it.

“We struggle, as the situation gets worse, to make sure that our customers continue to feel safe here on a daily basis,” he said.

Triad Meat Company Plant Manager C.J. Rudd said they have made changes to keep workers safe after the recent string of robberies.

“You never know when it could happen or if it could happen to you,” Rudd said. “Closer to closing time, we all as employees pull our cars up to the front to make sure that nobody goes to the back, and there’s no harmful play done.”

It comes after the Wells Fargo Bank, four buildings down from Triad Meat Co., was held up on July 13 around 2 p.m., according to police. The robber was wearing a hat with the letters F.B.I. when they demanded money.

“It’s kind of scary to tell you the truth,” Rudd said.

Then on the following day, investigators said two suspects fired gunshots into the ceiling and robbed the Fairway One Stop gas station on July 14 around 2 p.m.

FOX8 cameras spotted GPD detectives and police cruisers near the businesses that were targeted on Randleman Road.

Petty and Rudd hope to see police patrols more often.

“If they’re not just riding by heading somewhere or responding to a call, you just don’t see police,” Petty said.

Police told FOX8 no one was injured in the multiple robberies.

“They’re definitely doing their job or trying to do their job the best way they can, but it’s just becoming a lot,” Rudd said.

City Council Representative Sharon Hightower told FOX8 staff are developing plans for improvements to Randleman Road.

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

