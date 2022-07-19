Audition for Verona Area Community Theater’s 30th anniversary show: Registrations due by noon on July 29

As a parent, career-long educator, school board member, and public school advocate, I am endorsing and voting for Mike Bare for State Assembly in the 80th District. Mike has years of experience working on public policy issues including education and has had bipartisan success in many of his policy initiatives. His list of accomplishments on the Dane County Board show what a hard worker he is, and that he values and works for families and education. Mike has worked on income inequality issues affecting students outside of schools, and helped secure COVID relief funding for mental health services for students and staff. He has also worked with educators and administrators on issues related to school safety. He has earned the “Gun Sense Candidate” designation from Moms Demand because he actively supports common sense gun control to keep our schools safe.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO