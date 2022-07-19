ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

Audition for Verona Area Community Theater’s 30th anniversary show: Registrations due by noon on July 29

By Neal Patten Staff reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of Verona Area Community Theater’s 30th Anniversary, the organization will be producing its third installment of “Encore!”, a show celebrating musicals performed at VACT over the last 10 years. Previous productions of “Encore!” were staged...

Letter: Support Mike Bare in the 80th Assembly District

As a parent, career-long educator, school board member, and public school advocate, I am endorsing and voting for Mike Bare for State Assembly in the 80th District. Mike has years of experience working on public policy issues including education and has had bipartisan success in many of his policy initiatives. His list of accomplishments on the Dane County Board show what a hard worker he is, and that he values and works for families and education. Mike has worked on income inequality issues affecting students outside of schools, and helped secure COVID relief funding for mental health services for students and staff. He has also worked with educators and administrators on issues related to school safety. He has earned the “Gun Sense Candidate” designation from Moms Demand because he actively supports common sense gun control to keep our schools safe.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Letter: Mike Bare’s Experience with Feingold Sets Him Apart

Things are troubling in the State Capitol right now. We need legislators who know what they’re doing, can get things done, and won’t be intimidated. My friend Mike Bare is running for State Assembly and he will be that kind of legislator. Mike and I worked together for...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Election-related letters deadline is July 25

The deadline for receiving letters to the editor regarding the August 9, 2022 partisan primary election is 9 a.m. on Monday, July 25. The Verona Press has traditionally not published election-related letters the week before elections, to allow time for a candidate rebuttal or correction of false information in print.
VERONA, WI

