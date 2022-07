ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Board of Alderman is taking action that will help women access abortions. This draws new battle lines in the fight over abortion rights. The Board of Aldermen passed a bill to use federal COVID-19 funds for an abortion plan Friday. Better known as Board Bill 61, it states that $1,000,000 would go toward out-of-state travel expenses, and $500,000 would go toward reproductive health care services.

