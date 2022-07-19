ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Official Harrisburg City zoom meeting hacked

By Madison Montag
abc27.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg City is attempting to receive millions of dollars to upgrade its parks and playgrounds. City officials were looking for public input, but the zoom meeting scheduled for July 18 came to an abrupt halt after someone hacked the presentation room. Approximately 30 minutes...

www.abc27.com

abc27.com

Met-Ed to upgrade electric system in York County

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — The subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corporation, Met-Ed is planning to upgrade its distribution system in York County. According to a release from the company, this upgrade is to help prevent or minimize the length of service disruptions, most notably during severe weather. The work includes creating a point between two power lines and installing a remote control switch that can communicate in real-time conditions of the local power network to system operators.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Suspect wanted in Elizabethtown Turkey Hill theft

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) –The Northwest Regional Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed Turkey Hill out of over $300 dollars in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. According to police, on Sunday, July 10 at around 2:30 a.m., the suspect entered the Turkey Hill on North Hanover Street, proceeded behind...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

All Lanes Shuttered On RT 15 In Adams County (DEVELOPING)

A crash has closed part of Route 15 in Straban Township, Adams County, authorities say. All southbound lanes have been shuttered between Exit: PA 234 - HEILDLERSBURG/EAST BERLIN and Exit: PA 394/US 15 BUS - HUNTERSTOWN as of 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

Harrisburg woman found dead in California hotel

A Harrisburg woman died in a California hotel under suspicious circumstances, according to police. Hotel staff found Diasia Sease, 22, of Harrisburg, dead in a Best Western Hotel room at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday July 20, Modesto City Police said in a statement on their Facebook page. Police said they were investigating the death as a homicide.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Newly renovated food pantry re-opens in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County religious organization revealed a newly renovated food pantry on Thursday that will aim to help those in need in the area. New Hope Ministries hosted an open house and re-dedication of the center that they plan will help feed families across the Dover area and beyond.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Emergency pipe replacement to begin on Route 23 in Lancaster County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing an emergency pipe replacement next week on Route 23 (Marietta Avenue) in Lancaster County. The pipe that is being replaced is located between Running Pump Road and Route 741, located in East Hempfield Township.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New Cumberland to host first Pride event

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday will be a historic day in New Cumberland. The first pride event in that community will be held. The festivities start at noon in Borough Park on Front Street. There will be blankets, games, food trucks, and entertainment for families to enjoy. Get...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs man killed in Harrisburg crash

A 67-year-old man was killed in an overnight hit-and-run crash Thursday at a Harrisburg intersection, authorities said. The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office said Tyrone Thompson, of Harrisburg, was the passenger pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:30 a.m. Thursday crash at 17th and Regina streets. His autopsy is scheduled for July 26.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New Holland Police investigating theft of two motorcycles

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in New Holland, Lancaster County are looking for the suspect they say stole two motorcycles on July 18. According to police, the theft occurred between midnight and 6 a.m on Monday, July 18. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
NEW HOLLAND, PA
abc27 News

Increase of lanternflies across the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Spotted lanternfly season is here and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture expects to see even more this year. They want your help in stopping them. “We are seeing a lot more lanternflies here in Central Pennsylvania,” Shannon Powers said. Staying aware and taking out...
HARRISBURG, PA
wdac.com

Fatal Crash Investigation In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – One person has died after a crash in Harrisburg. On Thursday July 21 around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of North 17th and Regina Streets. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles that collided in the intersection. The initial investigation indicates that the one vehicle was northbound on 17th, while the other was traveling east on Regina. The collision caused the vehicle traveling north on 17th to be rolled onto it’s side, and one of the passengers of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. All of the occupants of the vehicle traveling east on Regina Street fled from their vehicle and fled the scene, prior to police arrival. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

PennDOT planning to replace Maclay Street bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Deteriorating bridges are a big concern in Pennsylvania, especially after the collapse in Pittsburgh earlier this year. PennDOT is working to fix them, including The Maclay Street bridge right by the Farm Show in Harrisburg. Tuesday night, taxpayers got to comment on proposed plans to...
HARRISBURG, PA
McKnight's

Lawsuit is stark reminder: Tread carefully in disability conversations with employees

Legal experts are warning nursing home leaders that inappropriate conversations with employees about disabilities, medical conditions or their general health can be costly, after a federal court allowed a worker’s discrimination lawsuit to proceed. “Not only should they understand that they must respect employee privacy, they must be mindful...
YORK, PA

