ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Patriot Growth Insurance Services and BMT Insurance Advisors Partner to Expand Personal and Commercial Insurance Services

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot) recently announced its partnership with BMT Insurance Advisors in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This partnership expands Patriot’s greater Philadelphia presence with a top-performing personal and commercial insurance agency while offering BMTIA’s clients access to national resources. Based in...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Biden-Harris Administration Invests $14 Million in Agricultural Workforce Training

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced an additional investment of more than $14 million to support agricultural workforce training in historically underserved communities that will increase the resilience of the U.S. meat and poultry processing sector. This investment is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing efforts through the American Rescue Plan to strengthen the nation’s food supply chain by promoting fair and competitive agricultural markets.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Devereux Pennsylvania Invests in Technology and Fitness

VILLANOVA, PA — Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Pennsylvania is promoting healthy minds and bodies, and helping students achieve success through advancements in technology and fitness. With federal grant funds, Devereux recently purchased smartboards (interactive whiteboards), Chromebook laptops, iPads and other technology for the Devereux Pennsylvania Children’s Services center and...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County, PA
Business
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Chester County, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
MyChesCo

Get Help Today: Free and Low Cost Medical Resources for the Greater Coatesville Community

COATESVILLE, PA – The Alliance for Health Equity, in collaboration with the Greater Coatesville Hospital Closure Group and partial funding from the Chester County Health Department releases health educational materials to Greater Coatesville residents on where to get care, where to find a doctor or medical home, and where to find free or low-cost health insurance and discounts. The purpose is to distribute information to the Greater Coatesville community on where youth, adults, and families can receive healthcare services following the recent hospital closures that increased inequity and inaccessibility of healthcare.
COATESVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Vishay Intertechnology Appoints New Executive Officers for 2023 Term

MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH) announced that, as part of the Board of Directors’ executive transition plan, three executive officers will leave the Company effective December 31, 2022, and two new executive officers have been appointed, effective January 1, 2023. In addition, the Board’s independent Compensation Committee has approved employment agreements for the executive management team that include changes to the executive compensation programs.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Chester County: A Nostalgic Night Out

Drive-in movies are back in fashion and may be the perfect movie night for friends and families. Just like in the good old days, you can park your car and watch a film on the big screen. And with so many classic films being screened, there’s something for everyone. So grab the kids, round up your friends, load up the car, and head to the drive-in for a fun night out at the movies.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Agency#The Patriot#Social Service#Suburbs#Bmtia#Wsfs Financial
MyChesCo

FTC Approves Final Order in Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc’s $375 Million Acquisition of Custopharm, Inc.

WASHINGTON D.C. — Following a public comment period, the Federal Trade Commission recently approved a final order settling charges that Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc’s $375 million acquisition of Custopharm, Inc. likely would have harmed competition in the market for the corticosteroid drug triamcinolone acetonide, or TCA. Only Custopharm and...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

I-95 to Close Nightly in Delaware County Next Week

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Single and double lane closures are scheduled at night next week on Interstate 95 in Delaware County between the U.S. 322/Commodore Barry Bridge (Exit 4) and Route 420 (Exit 9A/9B) interchanges for paving, patching and bridge repair under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Diversity & Inclusion: SkillSurvey’s Post-Hire™ Adds New Demographics Insights

MALVERN, PA — SkillSurvey announced that it will now provide employers with greater insight into the individual experiences of the diverse demographics that make up the workplace through new Demographics Insights available in SkillSurvey Post-Hire™. Organizations that enable ‘Demographics’ within their Company Settings in SkillSurvey Post-Hire are now...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
MyChesCo

Southbound US 1 Lane Closure Begins Tonight at 9:00 PM

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Southbound U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists in Delaware County will encounter a lane closure between U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) from 9:00 PM Friday, July 22, through 9:00 PM Monday, July 25, for concrete patching operations under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Restoration of Passenger Rail From Reading to Philadelphia Moves Forward

— Following its first meeting, the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority (SRPRA) has submitted a letter of intent to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to restore passenger rail from Reading to Philadelphia. This initial procedural step indicates the SRPRA’s intent to advance passenger rail to Reading as part of Amtrak’s New York-Philadelphia-Reading corridor and FRA’s Corridor Identification and Development (ID) Program.
READING, PA
MyChesCo

West to Host Second-Quarter 2022 Conference Call

EXTON, PA — West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that it will release second-quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28, 2022, and will follow with a conference call to discuss the results and business expectations at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Argosy Private Equity Exits Linx Technologies

WAYNE, PA — Argosy Private Equity, a lower middle market private equity firm, announced the recent sale of Linx Technologies to TE Connectivity. Founded in 1997, Linx is a leading provider of wireless technology solutions to device manufacturers in the commercial, government, consumer, agricultural, and industrial segments. Linx is an antenna design and manufacturing company focused on serving original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) that require wireless functionality for their products. The company’s antennas are engineered for industrial, scientific and medical (“ISM”), Wi-Fi, cellular and global navigation satellite system (“GNSS”) bands for numerous Internet of Things (“IoT”) applications. Linx complements its antenna product lines with RF connectors, RF modules, remote controls and sub-GHz data modules.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Nabriva Therapeutics Expands XENLETA Presence with Exclusive Agreement with Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) announced that it recently entered into an Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Er-Kim, a leading partner for biotech companies in international markets, for the oral and intravenous formulations of XENLETA (lefamulin). Under the terms of the agreement, Er-Kim gains exclusive rights...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy